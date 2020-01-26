DRIVERS in Spotsylvania County may have noticed changes at various intersections.
Turns out, the Virginia Department of Transportation is in the process of a $1 million project to upgrade 11 intersections with handicapped-accessible ramps, crosswalks and pedestrian crossing equipment. Pedestrian signals will be added, and will include audible directions.
According to local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon, the following intersections on State Route 208 are under construction, with work to be completed in February:
- Southpoint Parkway and Rollingwood Drive;
- Stoney Creek Drive;
- Breezewood Drive and Woodland Drive;
- Leavells Road;
- Millgarden Drive and Hilltop shopping center entrance.
She added that work also recently started at the intersection of Harrison Road and the Convenience Center, with completion slated for next month.
Crews are busy at other intersections: Leavells Road, Smith Station Road and the campus of Battlefield Middle School and Battlefield Elementary. Those projects are set to be finished in March.
The same work is set to be done at several other intersections in the coming months:
- Harrison Road and Piedmont Drive;
- Harrison Road and Chancellor Park Drive;
- U.S. 1 and Mills Drive;
- U.S. 1 and U.S. 17 bypass (the intersection just north of Mills Drive).
George Street work extended
George Street in downtown Fredericksburg will remain restricted a little longer to one-way traffic for the utility work connected to the Chatham Bridge project.
Work was expected to be wrapped up this month. But George Street will remain restricted between Caroline and Sophia streets “for an additional month of work, weather permitting,” the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release.
Crews have been working in the spot since November.
VDOT said work is going to take longer in order to allow crews to bore a channel beneath the Rappahannock River for the utilities.
The bridge is slated to close as soon as May for a major $23.4 million makeover. The span is scheduled to be closed up to a year and a half. A detour will be in place to handle the rerouted traffic, which is about 16,000 vehicles daily.
I–95 study
To clear up possible confusion from last week’s column, the schedule for Monday night’s meeting on the Interstate 95 corridor study is as follows: VDOT’s open house meeting on the study begins at 6 p.m., and representatives will remain available until 8 p.m.
The Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Police Committee meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. and will include a presentation on the study.
The meeting will be held at VDOT’s auditorium off Deacon Road in Stafford County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.