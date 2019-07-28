Here is something to sock away on the roundabout beat.
Spotsylvania County has plans to convert a pair of intersections into roundabouts, both on Old Plank Road.
One roundabout is slated to be built at the Andora Drive intersection, which is managed by three stop signs. The other one is planned for the Chancellor Road intersection less than a mile west from Andora.
The Andora intersection is used heavily during commuter rush times, something residents complain about. It’s not clear when the roundabout will be built, though, as there is no funding or timeline at this point, according to county spokeswoman Michelle McGinnis.
It’s not clear yet when the Chancellor Road roundabout will be built, but McGinnis said VDOT is reviewing the plans. That roundabout will be built by the developer of the Thorburn Estaes subdivision, a planned new neighborhood on Chancellor Road.
The roundabout will replace the T intersection.
Board of Supervisor Tim McLaughlin called the Chancellor–Old Plank roads intersection “a mess” and said crashes are common.
He welcomed both roundabouts.
“Those both should help traffic,” he said.
A trifecta might be nice, by converting the Old Plank-Catharpin intersection, the odd curve-intersection not a mile west of Chancellor.
Any driver who travels through that intersection will notice the awkward angles and poor sight distance.
So far this year, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation data, there has been two crashes at the Andora intersection, with two injuries. Last year there was one crash reported at the intersection.
At the Chancellor intersection, there was one crash in 2018 and none so far this year.
At the Catharpin intersection, there was one crash last year and so far this year no crashes reported there.
Also of note, another intersection that stretch of Old Plank, at Ashleigh Park Boulevard and Pullen Drive, there have been four crashes this year.
Courthouse Road detour scheduled
North Stafford drivers should expect to see a detour on Courthouse Road this coming weekend.
The detour is part of the $195 million Courthouse Road widening and rebuilding of the Interstate 95 exit.
The Virginia Department of Transportation announced that part of Courthouse Road will be closed so crews can open a new intersection at Austin Drive and activate two new stoplights.
Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, the road will be closed between Mine Road and Austin Ridge Drive, VDOT said. The closure is scheduled to be in place until 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5.
The new Austin Ridge intersection will be west of the current intersection.
One of the new stoplights will be set up at that intersection. The other stoplight will be activated at the realigned Winding Creek Road and Ramoth Church Road intersection.
The project will include a new diverging diamond interchange at the I–95 exits. That is a relatively new design that might surprise some drivers at first, as traffic actually shifts to the opposite side of the road while moving through the interchange. But it is a proven design that has worked elsewhere.
Before the detour, Courthouse Road drivers should also expect delays caused by lane closures, which will force traffic to alternate using a single lane. The alternating one-way traffic pattern is scheduled to be in place 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday.
Work on the project is slated to wrap up next July.
New yellow flashing turn signals
Drivers might want to keep an eye out for traffic signal work in Stafford County this week.
Crews will be installing the yellow-flashing arrow signals at seven intersections. The flashing arrows indicate that drivers can turn left after yielding to oncoming traffic.
The new signals will be erected at U.S. 1 and Aquia Park entrance; U.S. 1 and Telegraph Road; U.S. 1 and Corporate Drive; State Route 610 and Vulcan Quarry Road; Route 610, Joshua Road and Algrace Boulevard; Mountain View Road and Choptank Road and the high school entrance; Mountain View Road and Shelton Shop Road.