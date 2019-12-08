THE opening of the divergent diamond interchange over the weekend in Stafford County marks another milestone in the transformation of the region’s Interstate 95 corridor.
Billions of dollars have been spent and set aside for major corridor projects. Here’s a roundup of what’s happened and what’s coming.
The first big change came with the conversion of the HOV to express lanes on I–95, with nearly the $1 billion project being paid for mostly by private money in an agreement signed inked by the state. The electronically tolled lanes opened in 2014.
That considerable change was just the start.
After the North Stafford merge area proved to be a mess, the first express lanes extension came and was finished in quick order, with the southern merge area getting a $50 million makeover and short extension.
Now there is the opening of the new interchange. Although motorists can now use the new interchange in the Stafford Courthouse area, wrap-up work will continue on that project for some time.
Work has already started on a few other major corridor projects.
One of those is the second, longer express lanes extension. The $565 million project is extending the reversible toll lanes to U.S. 17 in southern Stafford. That project is slated to wrap up in late 2022.
Work also has begun on the first of two Rappahannock River Crossing projects, which will add new, non-tolled lanes from U.S. 17 to State Route 3 in Fredericksburg. Those projects will cost about $132 million apiece.
The southbound crossing is set to open in early 2022, while the northbound side is scheduled to open in 2024.
Outside of those major projects, other work has resulted in additional improvements, such as the Route 3 and Thornburg interchanges.
About five years from now, the I–95 corridor will be transformed.
It’s hard to say how much improvement in traffic flow will follow the transformation. It’s also difficult to say whether this is the the beginning, middle or end of the corridor’s makeover.
Judging by the state’s I–95 corridor study, and its extensive analysis of problems and potential solutions, it seems safe to say we’re closer to the beginning of the makeover than the end.
LOW-BRIDGE PROBLEM
According to a recent Pew Charitable Trusts story, overheight trucks cause a lot of damage to the nation’s bridges, leading to millions in losses. Virginia has lost $4 million in such incidents since January 2018, a VDOT spokesperson told Pew.
Local officials are trying to avoid such a problem on U.S. 17 in Stafford.
Work on the Rappahannock River crossing projects calls for replacing two of the low overpasses there. Those bridges are in rough shape, partly because big rigs have run into them over the years, even with a warning system in place there.
Problem is, the plans will leave one low span untouched, thus leaving it open for trucks to hit after the other overpasses are rebuilt with more clearance.
The Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Committee has sent a letter to state officials asking for funding to raise that one span along with the others.
