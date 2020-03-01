WHEN it comes to dealing with roads clogged by throngs of commuters, the top approaches focus on the roads themselves, primarily by adding lanes.
Then you have carpools, vanpools, commuter buses and the Virginia Railway Express commuter train service, all designed to reduce cars on the interstates during those peak commuter rush periods.
All of those approaches help. But none completely erases cars from the roads.
Not like teleworking does.
While not everyone can telework, many can. And those many thousands of workers who can do their jobs from home (or other places like hotels or satellite offices) might have the potential to challenge all of the above traffic-fixing methods when it comes to cutting congestion.
Reports also have shown that employees who can telework are happier with their jobs and get more work done.
During one week each year, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation highlights the merits of teleworking, during which it encourages businesses to let employees telework one day during that week.
This is the week for 2020, the 10th year the department has marked telework week.
It’s nice that the DRPT keeps teleworking on the radar.
But, below the surface, there seems to be a good bit of bureaucratic disinterest in the telework system. It may be working just fine, but it’s hard to tell from the outside looking in, and the concept rarely comes up at local or state transportation meetings.
Even the state’s telework website seems stuck in neutral. Some of the information is useful, but some links and information appear to be dated. One resource link, for The Telework Coalition, is stuck in 2011. Others no longer exist.
The federal government’s website (telework.gov) has its share of useful resources, but it also seems to be lingering in the past.
The most recent Government Accountability Office report on the site was posted in July 2016. Prior to that, reports were filed every year but two between 2003 and the last post. The most recent report to Congress on the site, by the Office of Personnel Management, dates to 2017.
That OPM status report, the fifth following the 2010 Telework Enhancement Act, stated that federal telework participation continued to increase. It also said improvement was needed in some areas, including data reporting.
The report noted that agencies were “investing in more accurate, systematic methods of telework data collection.”
That may be the case. If it is, the details don’t seem to be online, and if something isn’t on the internet these days, it kind of doesn’t exist.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.