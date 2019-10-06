Stafford County’s Board of Supervisors want a temporary stoplight to be used at the U.S. 1 and Truslow Road intersection.
Why?
The supervisors are concerned about safety at the intersection when the Truslow Road bridge is closed for construction. The span is scheduled to be closed early next year and remain closed for nine months.
The bridge will be rebuilt as part of the Interstate 95 express lanes extension.
A Virginia Department of Transportation study on the intersection did not see eye to eye with the board.
VDOT’s Fredericksburg Residency Administrator Lynne Keenan told the supervisors at last week’s meeting that the temporary stoplight “does not meet” the necessary criteria.
Some supervisors believe more Stafford High School student drivers and school buses will use the intersection while the bridge is closed, but Keenan said VDOT’s projections show less traffic will use that route.
Supervisor Meg Bohmke hopes VDOT will reconsider.
“Our concern is about safety, making that left-hand turn there,” she told Keenan. Drivers “can’t see around that turn there.”
Keenan said drivers will be able to turn right from Truslow Road and make a U-turn at the nearby intersection of U.S. 1, U.S. 17 and Butler Road.
Local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said they double-checked and found that cars can indeed make U-turns at that intersection, but not larger vehicles.
Stay tuned.
Major spikes expected in freight TRANSPORT
Many of us drivers think tractor-trailers are one big hassle, and they can be.
But this necessary evil plays a crucial role in the U.S. economy.
A recent report highlights their importance, as well as the freight industry’s concerns about the future because of infrastructure issues.
The freight industry moves roughly 17.7 billion tons of products annually, according to the report by TRIP, a nonprofit that researches surface transportation. The value of those products amount to $16.8 trillion.
Those figures are expected to increase massively between 2016 and 2045.
The report predicts the value of freight moved will increase by 104 percent (including inflation) during that time. The increase of freight carried by trucks is expected to spike 91 percent.
Freight carried by rail is also expected to increase by 91 percent. Moving freight by water is expected to jump 83 percent and by air is expected to grow by 495 percent.
Of all those modes of transportation, big rigs easily transport the most freight.
The report also highlights the current challenges for moving freight on the nation’s roads, pointing out that “congestion resulted in $74.5 billion in additional operational costs to the trucking industry in 2016 as a result of commercial trucks being stuck in traffic for 1.2 billion hours.”
“TRIP’s report makes an important contribution to a growing body of evidence that our deteriorating infrastructure is putting the brakes on our economy,” Chris Spear, president and CEO of the American Trucking Association, is quoted as saying in the report.
Researchers say the nation’s infrastructure can improve in various ways, such as addressing bottlenecks; advancing autonomy in vehicles and distribution; increasing parking for trucks; and fixing the federal Highway Trust Fund.
The report breaks down statistics by state, and Virginia stood out in a few categories.
Our state ranked 18th in freight moved in 2016, with its value amounting to $496.8 billion. The value of freight moved in the top state, Texas, amounted to $2.685 trillion.
Virginia ranked No. 15 for its expected increase in freight transportation value, at 92 percent. Hawaii took the top spot in that category at 135 percent.
Virginia also made the top 20 for annual fatalities involving big trucks between 2013–2017. The state averaged 88 such fatal crashes during that span. That put Virginia at number 16 nationwide, a far cry from Texas and its 527 annual big truck-related fatalities.
