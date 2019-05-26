IN CASE you hadn’t noticed, drones appear to be on the verge of taking over.
That seems to be the case in the transportation world, anyway. And it’s not a bad thing—no Skynet from “The Terminator” scenario here, folks.
Drones are on the cusp of bringing big changes to how roads are designed, built and maintained. A recent report gives a snapshot of the future in the form of rapidly growing interest in drones by state departments of transportation.
All but one state department of transportation are using some kind of drone technology, according to the study by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation. More than 70 percent “are funding centers or programs to operate drones, up from 45 percent in 2018.”
In 2016, no state transportation departments had such drone programs.
“This giant leap is helping states work safer, smarter, and faster than ever before, and that adds up to big savings for taxpayers and improved safety for motorists,” AASHTO Executive Director Jim Tymon said in a news release.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is among the group of 36 states with staff dedicated to drones.
Catherine McGhee, director of VDOT’s Research and Innovation department, said they are hammering out details for this year’s action plan regarding drones. That plan will use drones for such things as bridge and road inspections, surveying and construction monitoring, she said.
“We’ll start collecting data this construction season” with drones, McGhee said.
One example will have crews using drones to inspect roadway lights, something that, without a drone, requires a work crew and a crane.
McGhee said the plan also calls for using drones for crash-scene investigations. VDOT is setting up and funding the program in which the drones will help with accident reconstruction, something that will allow scenes to be handled more efficiently.
The Virginia State Police will use trained pilots to fly drones to investigate crash scenes.
McGhee added that the state also is gathering information from private companies to determine drone capabilities.
The heat is on
This feels like warning someone not to stick their head in a crocodile’s mouth, but when it’s hot out, don’t leave your kid (or pet) in the car.
But, sadly enough, people do these things. And last Wednesday, a tragic event provided a sobering reminder.
During a news conference in Washington on the subject of the dangers of hot cars, “a 5-month-old girl was dying inside a daycare van in Jacksonville,” according to kidsandcars.org, a group focusing on child safety with automobiles.
The group said the girl was the eighth such fatality in the U.S. this year. Last year, 52 children died in hot cars nationwide, the most in the 20 years since kidsandcars.org started tracking the statistics.
The group is trying to persuade Congress to pass a bill (the Hot Cars Act) requiring automakers to include technology in cars to help avoid such deaths.
In the meantime, there’s a simple remedy: Pay attention and look over your shoulder before getting out of the car.