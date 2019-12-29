A popular driver app is now ready to track snow.
Waze is a popular app that alerts drivers to traffic jams and other roadway obstacles. Now, Waze users can track the impact of snow on traffic.
The new feature was developed as “a direct result of Waze’s work with the Virginia Department of Transportation,” VDOT announced recently.
The highway department suggested that Waze enhance its service by highlighting snow in the app.
“Our work with the Virginia Department of Transportation on the development of the ‘Unplowed Road’ feature perfectly exemplifies what can be accomplished when we collaborate with public sector partners to meet community needs,” Dani Simons, who heads Waze’s public sector partnerships, said in a news release.
VDOT will benefit from the new Waze tool, too, by monitoring reports from Waze users.
VDOT Chief Deputy Commissioner Rob Cary said the department uses technology to improve traffic on state roads.
“Many use crowdsourcing in their daily lives,” he said. “We wanted to explore this method of information gathering to help improve safety and better assess the conditions of our roads during winter weather.”
The new feature is not limited to Virginia. It can be used in nearly 200 countries.
VDOT also offers winter weather driving tips on its website, along with the Snowplow Tracker Tool, which provides real-time information on which roads have been plowed and the plowing schedule.
Virginia top 10 in bike safety ranking
The League of American Bicyclists recently released the 2019 rankings for bike friendly states. Virginia made the top 10, settling in at number nine.
This year’s ranking is a marked improvement from a decade earlier, when Virginia was 23rd.
The ranking considers such elements as infrastructure, funding, legislation, enforcement, policies and planning.
The state of Washington took the top spot this year, while Wyoming finished last.
While the state ranking has improved, bike crashes continued apace in the state:
- 2010: 640 crashes statewide, with 653 injuries and 13 deaths, according to Department of Motor Vehicles data, the furthest back DMV’s online database tracks.
- 2019 (through Dec. 27): 617 crashes, 717 injuries and 11 fatalities.
In Stafford and Spotsylvania counties and Fredericksburg, there were 10 such crashes with 15 injuries in 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.