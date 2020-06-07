W ITH the exception of those who have become a full-blown COVID hermit, it seems clear traffic is making a comeback.
When lockdowns went into effect back in March because of the virus, most traffic simply vanished. With that came not only a pleasant driving experience for those of us who continued navigating the roads but also big reductions in crashes.
Traffic has been ticking upward since about the middle of May, locally and across the nation.
The data analytics company INRIX recently provided details on what it calls “re-emergence maps,” which show traffic during the lockdowns and more recently.
The image of the U.S. in April looks like a scan of an all but lifeless brain, but the May 24 image sparks to life, especially in the eastern half of the country, including Virginia.
INRIX, which says its data covers more than 100 million daily vehicle trips logging more than 1 billion miles, reported that as of May 29, nationwide traffic on average had bounced back to 80 percent of pre-COVID numbers.
Virginia’s traffic rebounded to 81 percent of normal. The Washington, D.C., region, at 65 percent, remains among those with the smallest rebounds.
Those figures are a bit skewed because traffic traditionally spikes this time of year, when warmer weather brings out travelers.
Crash figures also provide a peek at the impact of the virus.
In February, prior to any significant measures aimed at curbing the virus spread, there were 9,189 crashes statewide, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles data.
In March, there were 7,321 crashes; April, 5,230; May, 4,677; and 193 from June 1–4.
An even better comparison comes from last year’s crash figures for the same period. From February through June 4, 2019, there were 42,118 crashes statewide, with 22,013 injuries and 264 deaths.
This year, during that same span, there have been 26,610 crashes in Virginia, with 13,141 injuries and 221 deaths.
CAROLINE BRIDGE DEMOLITION SET
The southbound State Route 207 bridge spanning the Mattaponi River in Caroline County is set to be closed and demolished for its replacement.
The Virginia Department of Transportation said the bridge is set to close Monday. Southbound traffic will be re-routed to the northbound bridge, with traffic using one lane each way.
Work on the $7.9 million project started in February, according to VDOT spokeswoman Darragh Frye. The new concrete bridge is expected to open in summer 2021.
