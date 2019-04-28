EXPECT travel in Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C., to be even more frustrating than usual in the coming weeks and, for that matter, all summer.
In the near term, Interstate 395 should be avoided over the next several weekends as crews do rehabilitation work on five bridges between the Springfield interchange and the Washington, D.C., line.
Primary lanes on the interstate were scheduled to start being closed this past weekend and are set to remain so “for at least four consecutive weekends, depending on weather,” VDOT said in a news release. The closures will alternate between southbound and northbound sides.
For those who have to drive I–395, VDOT suggests using the express lanes through that area.
The weekend closures are scheduled to run from Friday nights through Monday mornings.
As for the long term, there is the D.C. Metro closure which, beginning in about a month, will add more cars to the roads and more riders to Virginia Railway Express trains.
As part of a larger project to rehabilitate 20 stations, Metro will close six stations from May 25 through Sept. 8, meaning those riders will need to find other ways to get to and from D.C.
Last week, Metro announced it will allow free parking at the closed stations for those who use “travel alternatives available, including Metro’s extensive network of free shuttle buses, VRE, and carpooling.”
VRE’s Fredericksburg and Manassas lines carry an average of 18,800 riders combined each way daily.
Regular VRE riders can expect more company throughout the summer.
Spotsylvania road to get ‘hard’ treatment
A rural Spotsylvania County road is scheduled to get the “hard surface” treatment this week, according to VDOT.
Spotswood Furnace Lane, a gravel road intersecting with River Road, is set to be closed this week while crews apply the new surface to the road. The road will be closed between 6 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., and the work is expected to last at least a week.
The project is part of VDOT’s Rural Rustic program—work that serves as a simpler approach than paving and a way to have less impact on the infrastructure.
In hard-surfacing a road, crews apply compacted material to the roadway, with part of the aim being to avoid disturbing slopes, drainage, trees and vegetation, according to VDOT.
To qualify, a road has to serve low volumes of traffic (no more than 1,500 vehicles a day) and be expected to stay that way for a decade.
Also, the locality’s board of supervisors and the people living along the road have to approve it.