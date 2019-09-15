A new work zone, which will close a lane on southbound U.S. 1, is set to pop up today in Stafford County.
The single-lane closure will be in place while crews build a left-turn lane on the southbound side of the highway at Potomac Creek Drive, which is an entrance to an industrial park about one mile north of Centreport Parkway.
The $1.8-million project also calls for pavement work and re-striping, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The lane closure is slated to begin at 7 a.m. each weekday. The closure will be lifted at 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon on Fridays.
Local VDOT spokeswoman Tina Bundy said in a news release that the department will monitor traffic on Interstate 95 and U.S. 1 to determine whether the lane closure should be lifted at any point.
The project is expected to wrap up by July 2020.
Commuter lot parking restrictionsNew signs are going up at area commuter lots, and they are aimed at people leaving unattended vehicles in the lots for long periods.
Vehicles can be left overnight at the lots, which are geared toward commuters who share rides.
Local VDOT spokeswoman Darragh Frye said in a news release that the signs will alert drivers that unattended vehicles cannot be left in the lots for more than 10 days. Vehicles left more than 10 days can be towed.
“These signs are being installed to address an increasing number of vehicles, boats and trailers that are being left unattended in the lot for an extended period of time, or abandoned,” Frye said.
VDOT crews will start installing the signs this week, with the first at the Staffordboro Boulevard lot in Stafford. Crews will then install signs at the other lots in Stafford, Spotsylvania and Caroline counties.
More automated vehicle tests coming to express lanes?
The Virginia Tech Transportation Institute, a leader in automated vehicle studies, got a nice boost last week when the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded it $15 million for research on the emerging technology.
The research will be geared toward integrating automated vehicles into the transportation network.
One prong of the research calls for testing automated vehicles in “a Northern Virginia corridor optimized for vehicle automation,” according to a release from U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, a onetime tech entrepreneur who has long touted “unmanned systems.”
“With new technologies, and particularly with automated driving systems, it’s important to get safety right the first time,” Warner said in the statement. “That’s why I’m so excited to announce that this federal funding will support VTTI in continuing to safely blaze the trail for the future of transportation.”
There were no specifics on which Northern Virginia corridor will be used for the testing. As of Friday, Transurban officials weren’t sure whether the toll lanes would be used, but the express lanes are a good bet. The state has an agreement with the Federal Highway Administration to use express lanes for automated vehicle tests.
