Considering the spiral COVID-19 has sent the world into, it’s not unusual for seemingly trivial—but actually important—things to cause confusion.
Take vehicle inspections, for example.
Can you still get one? Do you need to?
Among Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive orders last month was one directing Virginia State Police to stop enforcing state vehicle inspection violations. The order stands through July 31.
The Stafford and Spotsylvania county sheriff’s offices said their deputies are following the governor’s order to pause vehicle inspection enforcement, just like the state police. But Spotsylvania Sheriff’s spokeswoman Capt. Liz Scott suggested that those who can get an inspection do so in order to avoid a rush when life gets back to normal.
While you might not be ticketed for an expired inspection, it’s important to note that the executive order does not extend the expiration date.
In order to get your car inspected while also adhering to social distancing, the state has established protocols that allow drivers to remain in their vehicles while inspectors stay outside the cars, according to the state police website.
Interstate 95 paving
Crews are set to begin milling and paving work on a section of southbound Interstate 95 in Caroline County beginning this Monday.
Work on the $2.7 million project will be done along a nine-mile stretch of I-95, from just south of the Thornburg exit to the Rest Area in Caroline, according to local Virginia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Darragh Frye.
She said drivers should expect overnight lane closures through late May while the work is going on.
Crews will mill and pave all three general purpose lanes, the deceleration lane and entrance to the rest area, along with the on- and off-ramps at the Ladysmith exit.
Work is scheduled to be done from 8 p.m.-6 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays.
Stafford shoulder work
Crews are set to start work cleaning road shoulders and ditches along U.S. 1 in Stafford County this week.
Similar work was done last week on State Route 3 in Spotsylvania County.
The Stafford work is set to start Monday near Truslow Road.
Crews will make their way along the northbound side of U.S. 1 to the intersection of American Legion Road and Eskimo Hill Road. When that work is finished, the crew will do the same thing on the southbound side back to Truslow Road.
The mobile work zone will require right-lane closures.
Work is scheduled to be done between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. each weekday for the next three weeks.
The work is expected to help clear ditches and shoulders to allow for better drainage.
