DRIVE long enough and chances are you will cross paths with an animal.
Most of the time, that’s all it is—a crossing of paths. Then there are times when a collision is unavoidable, something that happens in Virginia more than most states.
Virginia ranks 12th among all states for the likelihood a driver would have a run-in with an animal, with a one in 74 chance of such an incident, according to State Farm’s annual report on insurance claims.
West Virginia has the most vehicle-animal collisions, with the rate at one in 38.
We are now in the colder months of the year, when most of those kinds of crashes happen.
In our neck of the woods—and many other places—animal crash spikes happen between October and January primarily because deer are so active.
But crashes involve more than just deer.
State Farm noted a 2016 study in southwest Virginia that reported 1,837 vehicle-animal crashes involving 64 animal species, including 188 birds, 105 reptiles and 122 pets. Among the victims were seven frogs.
Of no concern for area drivers but still interesting, is State Farm survey data from the Rocky Mountain foothills of Colorado, where they have their own assortment of critters to avoid. Mule deer are the top victims, but a 2017 study also recorded such animals as porcupines, owls, badgers and a weasel.
Good, Bad, Ugly
Do you find yourself dreading or avoiding some roads because of a bad intersection, or maybe a dangerously ugly curve? On the flip side, maybe you choose a route because of good intersections or roadways.
I’ve got a couple.
The good: the Fall Hill roundabout and the work that widened and improved that heavily used road between U.S. 1 and State Route 3. It improved traffic flow and opened a new option with the connector to U.S. 1.
The bad and ugly: the right-turn lanes from Fall Hill to westbound Route 3 during the commuter rush.
In the latter case, it isn’t so much a design problem as how drivers drive.
While most queue up to file into the turn lanes, there are always others who speed past and then cut in line near the intersection. I remember kids like that in the elementary school lunch line.
That bad and ugly situation is similar to one sent in by a reader, whose ire was directed at arguably one of the most hated spots in the area: the roundabout at the main entrance to the Spotsylvania Towne Centre.
“Just wondering if you would be able to do an article WITH PICTURES for the crazy people that use the mall circle in the wrong way?” Ruther Glen resident John Symonds wrote in an email after last week’s column about a monstrous traffic circle in Florida. “It says on the signs posted that right lane for one exit, inside lane for more than one … The number of crazies that blast around that outside lane just don’t care and I am surprised there are not more accidents with those of us doing the circle in the correct way.”
