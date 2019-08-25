The Reason Foundation just released its 24th annual highway report, ranking all 50 states’ roads.
The good news? Virginia’s road system jumped 25 places to claim the No. 2 overall spot on the list.
The bad news? U.S. transportation infrastructure is in bad shape.
According to the study, “The nation’s highway conditions are deteriorating, especially in a group of problem-plagued states struggling to repair deficient bridges, maintain interstate pavement and reduce urban traffic congestion.”
The foundation used 2016 highway data as well as 2017 figures for traffic congestion and bridges to compile information in 13 categories, which include pavement condition, congestion, costs and fatalities.
Perennial champ North Dakota once again ranked No. 1, followed by Virginia and Missouri. New Jersey, Alaska and Rhode Island were the bottom three.
According to the report, Virginia benefited by reducing its number of deficient bridges, a low fatality rate, and the elimination of narrow rural roads from the study, where Virginia ranked 49th last year.
The Achilles’ heel for Virginia now is—you guessed it—congestion. If not for that low score, Virginia might have toppled North Dakota from its throne.
“Virginia,” the report’s authors write, “may need to dedicate more of its resources to reducing congestion.”
E-scooters going to collegeAs mentioned in this column before, e-scooters have become a thing.
Go to just about any big city and you’ll see the electric scooters all over the place.
But, as with any new thing, more than just fun and good times can be expected. E-scooters might be fun, but there are crashes, too, with people suffering serious injuries—and some dying.
While e-scooters are scarce in Fredericksburg, the city has looked at what kind of ordinances it would need should the craze reach downtown streets and sidewalks.
One place you can expect to see electric scooters is the Virginia Tech campus in Blacksburg.
The Virginia Tech Transportation Institute and Ford-owned Spin—described as a “micromobility company” with e-scooters in 45 cities and campuses—have joined forces to place 300 e-scooters for students and faculty to use on the campus as part of a study, according to a news release from the college.
The study will focus on how well the scooters, and their pilots, work.
Some of the scooters will have forward-facing cameras and other research equipment attached to them; other cameras also will be set up at public places to record how e-scooter use impacts the traveling environment.
Any super-commuters out there?Last week’s column on super-commuters drew some interesting comments about local commutes, so we figured it would be interesting to see what kind of commutes area residents take to get to and from work.
One way to do that is with a poll, which we have posted at fredericksburg.com. It’s a quick, one-question survey, so go online to take part.