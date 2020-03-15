What seemed like a tale of two train systems when it comes to the infamous virus spreading through every nook and cranny of humanity took a turn on Friday.
Amtrak has been hemorrhaging passengers while the Virginia Railway Express has been holding steady. But as responses to the virus worldwide have shown, things can change on a dime.
Citing a lack of riders, Amtrak reported last week that it suspended three trains that ordinarily would run between New York and Washington and reduced the Keystone train service in Pennsylvania.
Trains magazine reported that an internal Amtrak email to employees warned of “significant” reductions in service, saying future bookings were down 50 percent and cancellations up 300 percent.
Meanwhile, VRE hadn’t noticed any changes in recent weeks, spokeswoman Karen Finucan Clarkson said in an email Friday.
But she added that the commuter train service was watching how things play out. Later on Friday VRE updated its stance.
“As employers in the region begin transitioning to more telework options for their employees, we expect ridership to drop to a point where we will adjust our service level,” VRE said in a release.
VRE also noted that Amtrak’s reduction in service to weekend schedules for this week “eliminates the cross-honor options for our passengers utilizing Amtrak Step-Up tickets in conjunction with their multi-ride VRE tickets.”
The commuter rail provider plans to operate on a normal schedule Monday, but added that things could change before the work week gets started.
Stafford interchange workThe diverging diamond interchange in Stafford County has been open since December, along with new lanes on the widened Courthouse Road.
But work wrapping up the two projects has continued through the winter, and will continue through early May, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Drivers in that area will encounter lane closures this week for some of that work: milling, paving and pavement markings. Crews also will install new traffic signal equipment, which will leave rough surfaces in those areas. Crews will repave those areas later.
VDOT said Austin Ridge Drive will be closed overnight, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., between Courthouse Road and Shields Road on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
Signs will be posted to guide drivers along a detour route, on Shields Road and Mine Road.
The new crisscrossing interchange opened in December, replacing a 1963 interchange that could no longer handle the heavy traffic in that area. A divided road runs east of the interchange to U.S. 1 at the Hospital Center Boulevard intersection.
The Courthouse Road project widening covers a 1.9-mile section of the road, expanding it from two lanes to four lanes and upgrading intersections west of I–95 between Cedar Lane and Ramoth Church/Winding Creek roads.
New sidewalks and pedestrian paths and more commuter parking were added as part of the project.
