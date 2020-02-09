A recent column highlighted a $1 million Virginia Department of Transportation project to upgrade 11 intersections with handicapped-accessible ramps, crosswalks and pedestrian-crossing equipment in Spotsylvania County.
The bulk of the intersections are along State Route 208, with others on Harrison Road and a pair of U.S. 1 intersections in the Massaponax area.
Something was missing, however, in both the column and around the intersections. The omission did not go unnoticed by a reader and a Spotsylvania supervisor in whose district much of the work is being done.
County resident John Harvin was thankful for the article, but added in an email that, “You must have not actually seen the work. VDOT in their usual haste failed to actually [verify] the drawing against some of the intersections. This is specifically on Harrison Road. The plans called for and followed by the contractor did not take into account the lack of sidewalks at most of these intersections.”
At the Jan. 28 Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisor Chris Yakabouski said he “appreciated the idea” but added that the “execution was kind of lacking” on what he called “safety signals to nowhere.”
He said VDOT should add the safety crossings to other areas he believes need them more—along U.S. 1 in the Four Mile Fork area and on Lafayette Boulevard, for instance.
Local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon acknowledged that drivers probably have been wondering why the crosswalk infrastructure is being added when there are no sidewalks.
She pointed out that VDOT chose the intersections as part of its Pedestrian Action plan, “which was published in 2018 in response to a rising statewide trend of pedestrian crashes, injuries and fatalities. Pedestrian fatalities in Virginia increased 19 percent from 2012 to 2016, and nationally pedestrian fatalities increased by 24 percent over the same time period.”
She added that regardless of the lack of sidewalks, people still cross the roads at the intersections.
Hannon also said there are numerous options to add sidewalks in the future.
The Board of Supervisors, for one, can use state funds appropriated to localities for secondary road work. Another option for the county is the state’s Smart Scale program, which scores and ranks projects for funding.
“Also,” she added, “there are federal programs that fund sidewalks in qualifying cases, such as the HSIP (Highway Safety Improvement Program), or Safe Routes to Schools. Additionally, any new development in these areas can fund and install new sidewalk segments.”
As for the “safety signals to nowhere” jab, Yakabouski might want to take note of the once infamous “bridge to nowhere.”
That span is now part of what is known as the Blue and Gray Parkway, which was completed in 1995. The nickname came about because the bridge was built many years before the roads around it in a project that took 27 years to complete.
The Blue and Gray Parkway project was marred by controversy, but today the bypass is used by more than 40,000 drivers on average each day, and they are certainly using that bridge to get somewhere.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(5) comments
Sidewalks and trails are wanted by citizens.
Prince William County recently conducted a survey on what Park activities people want most. Trails were identified as the #1 amenity.
Stafford did a similar survey in 2006 and got the same results. Trails #1.
imagine a place like Fredericksburg without sidewalks - As Fredericksburg grew - the sidewalks were added even though the stopped at the edge of the new current development. Spostylvania and Stafford have a harder problem in that development is often beyond the current edge of existing development - leapfront. But eventually iother development including stores and such grow up around it andl when it does, people will walk along the road and cross intersections without pedestrian signals. A significant number of people are killed every year doing this. VDOT is putting up these signals where they see existing foot traffic even if there are no sidewalks. If VDOT does not put up the signals, it will be said that putting in sidewalks to lights with no signals is futile also. It's chicken and egg. no sidewalks, no signals, no signals no sidewalks. Once the signals are in , it ought to get the country to think about sidewalks. The point here is that this is a safety issue that should be addressed. New development ought to be putting in sidewalks and places that don't have them, the county CAN use some of their secondary money to build them - and in my view, should. Take a look at the apartments on Southpoint - who paid for those sidewalks? Did the country require it or were they voluntary or did VDOT require it?
I appreciate the thought behind the crosswalks, but could they spend whatever smaller amount ($50k on a study and programming the lights) on synchronizing the westbound intersections on Plank Rd from I95?
A waste of funds. If a project like this thinks there will be sidewalks, partial infracture
will be installed. However, there is no real clear thinking that 20 to 30 years later, it will be outdated, destroyed by the elements, or modified to fit what will actually be some kind of foot traffic lane/trail yet to be drawn on paper!!
Part of the problem is that Spotsylvania has not had seen sidewalks as a priority in part because putting them in - in one place ends up with them not connecting with other existing sidewalk. It's a chicken/egg problem that Stafford and Fredericksburg also encounter but Fredericksburg is by far more proactive about it.
If a new development is approved and sidewalks not required, when future developments come along -there is no existing sidewalk to connect to so the requirement for the newer development sidewalks is also waived.
Out in the rural areas, sidewalks probably do not make sense, but in places where a fair amount of development has taken place, and there are stores neaby - foot traffic is inevitable and without safety improvements, pedestrians do get killed.
I just feel that we cannot responsibly have an attitude that because there are no sidewalks already that we should not build new ones. Where does that end up? No sidewalks. VDOT and the counties DO have a responsibility to address the safety issue - the same way they do for roads. In terms of funding - right now - 1/3 of transportation funding in Virginia comes from Sales Taxes - paid for by all folks including those on foot to stores.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.