People from across Culpeper County, and Virginia, came to the Raccoon Ford area Sunday evening to advance their campaign against a 1,600-acre power-generating facility proposed there.
And in less than 24 hours, California-based solar developer BayWa yanked its application for permission to build a multimillion-dollar, utility-scale solar plant on farmland and woodland near the Rapidan River.
Coincidence? Surely. But heartening, still, to members of Citizens for Responsible Solar and their guests, as well as the tour’s hosts—the Foshay family of historic Greenville plantation. They’d come to rally their spirits in anticipation of weeks of intense work before the county Planning Commission held a public hearing on BayWa’s proposal.
The Planning Department canceled that hearing, but BayWa says it will refine its project to address community concerns.
BayWa’s critics got a strong dose of encouragement from Rappahannock County resident Ron Maxwell, director of the films “Gettysburg,” “Gods and Generals,” and “Copperhead,” and Culpeper resident Clark B. Hall, a Civil War historian.
“We ought to stand our ground,” Maxwell told the gathering of 40-plus people outside Greenville’s manor house. “Let’s see this proposed solar ‘farm’ for what it really us: Just one more cog in an infernal machine, crushing our lives beneath it, grinding and pulverizing to dust our memory, our heritage, our livelihoods, our way of life, the land itself—everything we hold dear. Everything that makes us who we are.
“This infernal machine takes many forms, justified and hawked and sold to us in fancy, disarming words,” he added, his voice dropping to a whisper. “They call it progress, growth, innovation—and my favorite word they use, ‘improvement.’ If you hear that word, cover your wallet and run for the hills.”
His call to arms sounded something like one might have heard on a village green in Virginia or Massachusetts on the eve of the American Revolution.
Maxwell drew an analogy between Culpeper’s situation and what happened to residents of the Scottish Highlands during the “clearances” of the early 1800s, when their landlords moved those families off their farms to raise sheep. The price of wool had skyrocketed, and big money was to be made in that industry.
“The ‘improvers’ are coming. That’s the exact word they used when the time came to move the Scottish Highlanders off their land. ‘We’re going to improve your lives, you’re all going to become fishermen,’ they told those people. Nobody in those towns had fished in a thousand years; they were subsistence farmers. In the subsequent decades, many drowned, because they didn’t know how to swim, let alone fish.”
Landowners who have signed contracts on their property for BayWa’s project, with its hundreds of thousands of solar panels, say the development will allow them to keep their farms. It is impossible to preserve all of Culpeper’s history, they say.
But neighbors of the Cricket Solar site insist the mammoth project belongs elsewhere. Its site borders three fine antebellum houses—Greenville, Struan and Sumerduck—in an area on the Rapidan that’s mostly untouched by time and steeped in 19th-century, American Revolutionary, and American Indian history. It includes the Civil War’s Morton’s Ford and Raccoon Ford battlefields.
Designed by area Congressman Jeremiah Morton and built about 1854, Greenville is a handsome Classical Revival home distinguished by three-story Tuscan columns. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
William Foshay, one of three siblings who recently restored Greenville, favors halting solar development in Culpeper until reliable environmental-impact studies can be completed. “We have one opportunity to get this right, or we will be living with the consequences for decades,” he said in a recent Star-Exponent oped column.
Maxwell urged residents to stand firm against industrial-scale solar projects proposed on agricultural land in Culpeper.
“There’s a time when the operation of the machine becomes so odious, makes you so sick at heart that you can no longer take part. You cannot even passively take part,” he said. “You’ve got to put your bodies on the gears, on the wheels, on the levers, on all the infernal apparatus, and you’ve just got to say, ‘Stop!’
“I hope the supervisors hear us.”
Local historian Clark B. Hall sketched Culpeper’s importance in the Civil War verbally to the group, describing its significance to the Confederate and Union armies as they advanced, retreated and occupied Culpeper during multiple military campaigns.
Hall noted that at the time Greenville was built, so too the Orange & Alexandria Railroad was constructed across Culpeper, ensuring the county would be hotly contested territory when war came.
Culpeper was strategically vital to the Union and the Confederacy, providing access to the Blue Ridge passes to the west and two rivers—the Rappahannock to the north and the Rapidan to the south—that functioned as defensive barriers, he said.
The Rapidan River was a frequent focus of combat, defensive maneuvers, provisioning and military transport, Hall said. During the Civil War, the armies of Gens. Thomas J. “Stonewall” Jackson, J.E.B. Stuart, Robert E. Lee, George G. Meade and John Pope all crossed at Raccoon Ford and its sister fords.
“Throughout the war, Greenville sits at the center—the vortex—of combat along the Rapidan Front, right here,” Hall told his listeners at the prewar home.
Then, with people riding on two tourist trolleys, the group motored to the hamlet of Raccoon Ford, the Rapidan’s oldest crossing, and walked up an old lane a stone’s throw from the waterway.
As sunset drew near and a bald eagle soared overheard along the river, Hall described why he considers that ford to be one of the most important historic places in Culpeper—a key spot during the Revolution, the Civil War, and in prehistoric days.
On Wednesday, Citizens for Responsible Solar President Susan Ralston cheered BayWa’s recent retreat, but vowed that the local group will stay prepared to battle the facility planned by Cricket Solar LLC along Algonquin Trail.
“Last Sunday’s event at Greenville, a mostly unseen and unknown historic treasure in the Raccoon Ford neighborhood, showed that Cricket Solar had galvanized a now close-knit community that did not exist before,” Ralston said. “Residents and leaders from within and outside the county came together to fight for and protect an historic and rural landscape that represents much of what we love about Culpeper. Cricket Solar has retreated, but the community, now awakened to the threat, will be vigilant in the future.”
Earlier, Ralston told the Star-Exponent the citizens group will keep pressing county officials to adopt a solar ordinance that responds to industry’s demands for renewable energy but protects the environment and landowners.
Culpeper County remains “under threat from industrial-scale solar developers who want to build on agricultural-zoned land,” she said.
