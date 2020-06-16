In March, not long after the coronavirus hit, the leader of Girl Scout Troop 412 in Aquia Harbour sat down with the troop members to talk about how they could help.
Scout leader Mary Robillard Lammert said one of the first ideas that clicked was setting up a food pantry for residents of the North Stafford community, largely so older residents could avoid the shopping many were nervous about.
So the 10-member troop and several of their parents created what they called the “Keep the Harbour Home Food Pantry,” putting out word that donations were welcome.
Early on, the thought was that Girl Scouts and their parents would pick up a small number of donations from residents’ front porches, then make them and items such as toilet paper available in a small locker in front of a community building.
That quickly morphed into a much bigger enterprise, with the Scouts getting permission to use the Harbour Inn building. For months now, residents of the subdivision have been coming through that building’s door in droves—some leaving donations, others coming to pick up things they need.
For their hard work and dedication to the cause, Lammert, assistant troop leader Jessica Torres, other parent volunteers and the members of Troop 412 have been nominated, and confirmed, as Hometown Heroes.
Tina Klauser, a resident of Aquia Harbour, nominated the group and noted that the project’s name, “Keep the Harbour Home Food Pantry” explains its purpose well.
She said that not only does the food pantry help residents whose incomes have declined, “it also helps folks who just need one or two things to avoid grocery store runs—hard for folks with children in tow and for people scared of going out.”
Klauser said donations have “run the gamut: canned goods, paper goods, fresh vegetables, frozen foods, pet food. There is also a wish list sign-up so people can request donations of specialty items, such as specific infant formulas for babies with digestive or allergy problems.”
Klauser closed out her nomination by noting that Lammert is the administrator and chief organizer of the project, with Torres, Joanne Ayres and Sabrina Thompson helping out.
“I can’t begin to praise their work enough,” she said.
Lammert said she is at the pantry most days, sometimes dropping by a few different times with her daughter Reese, a troop member, at her side.
“Initially, we didn’t have space set up for a large pantry. We started out picking up things from people’s houses with the idea was we’d stock a Rubbermaid locker with toilet paper and a few donated items,” she said. “We didn’t know how naïve we were about what would develop.”
As donations quickly grew, Lammert said she and other troop leaders sought out the manager of Aquia Harbour, who offered the troop “what’s essentially the clubhouse.”
“It’s perfect because it gave us access to a refrigerator and a large banquet room space with tables all around. We really appreciate being able to use it,” she said.
Soon enough, she said, the pantry moved to being open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“It’s operating on more of an honor system, with no one staying there to monitor what comes in and what goes out,” she said. “It’s been stocked with everything from groceries to pet food to paper products. And someone has consistently been bringing in large quantities of toilet paper and paper towels.”
To keep the troop and those who come to the pantry safe, no more than six people are allowed in at a time and twice a day volunteers use Lysol and Clorox on tables, door handles, light switches and more. Masks and latex gloves are provided.
And for those scared to come in: “We’ve told people from the start that if they can’t get there or don’t want to, we’ll bring things to them. Most people, however, are coming on their own.”
Aside from a neighborly spirit of people trying to help those who need it, Lammert said one thing that may prevent people from abusing the open-door policy is the fact that there’s 24-hour video surveillance in the building.
The troop leader noted that since getting started in March, the pantry has typically been stocked with milk, bread, lunch meats, diapers and formula.
She believes residents of Aquia Harbour have been using the pantry for different reasons.
“I think some are probably older residents who don’t want to go out anywhere, others are families who are especially in need right now because of lost jobs or furloughs,” said Lammert.
“And I think we have a fairly large population of military spouses who are often home by themselves with children. It’s easier to stop by and pick up one or two needed things at the pantry then packing everyone up and heading to the store.”
She said most of the supplies in the pantry have been donated by Aquia Harbour residents, while a community group has been able to provide some monetary donations to buy items when the supply dips.
Aside from spreading the word about the pantry and its initial setup, Lammert said the work of keeping it going falls into two efforts: organizing what’s donated and sanitizing the space to keep people safe.
“Myself and a co-leader in troop, Jessica Torres, split the effort, making sure one of us is there each morning and night,” she said, noting that other folks and even another Girl Scout group, Troop 3195, have also pitched in.
“We involve the girls in the troop when we can make that safe,” she said, noting that one thing they accomplished was setting up a table of donated books and children’s activities. We’ve heard from several people that their kids love to go to the pantry, get a book and pick up a snack. For a lot of people right now, that’s an outing the children wouldn’t otherwise get.
“This pantry has been a success on more than one level,” she said, “and I’m very proud of our girls for their work with it. It opened their eyes early on when we noted that some people might not have the food they need. They were really concerned and wanted to help.”
Lammert, whose family has lived in the community for about four years, said one of the big questions is how long to keep the pantry operating.
“We’re still going back and forth on whether to come up with a cutoff date or to ride out the length of the virus,” she said, noting that continuing could well be the option, because the group is able to keep the pantry operating on donations that continue coming in.
“We’ll just have to see,” she said. “Some of us are getting a little worn out.”
