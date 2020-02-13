The fundraising dinner and silent auction organized to help Ashley Embrey with expenses related to a series of upcoming surgeries has been rescheduled. 

Go Pink for Ashley will be held March 27, 6–9:30 p.m., at Lee Hill Community Center. Tickets are a $25 donation. Dinner includes a salad, entree, beverage and dessert bar.

The evening will also include drawings, raffles, door prizes and a silent auction. Sponsors are being sought. Donations of auction items or services and financial donations are needed.

Purchase dinner tickets in advance through PayPal to utterbackterry@gmail.com. Seating is limited. Take out will be available at the door from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments