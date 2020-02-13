The fundraising dinner and silent auction organized to help Ashley Embrey with expenses related to a series of upcoming surgeries has been rescheduled.
Go Pink for Ashley will be held March 27, 6–9:30 p.m., at Lee Hill Community Center. Tickets are a $25 donation. Dinner includes a salad, entree, beverage and dessert bar.
The evening will also include drawings, raffles, door prizes and a silent auction. Sponsors are being sought. Donations of auction items or services and financial donations are needed.
Purchase dinner tickets in advance through PayPal to utterbackterry@gmail.com. Seating is limited. Take out will be available at the door from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.