A charitable act born in Culpeper out of desire to help flooded-out farmers in the Midwest appears to have taken on a life of its own.
“When you think about all the things that came together, God had a hand in it somewhere,” said Pete Read, owner of Culpeper-based Read Transportation & Logistics.
He and another driver traveled more than 1,200 miles—dodging severe weather along the way—to Coleridge, Neb., last week to deliver some precious cargo: a 22-ton ready-made steel bridge.
Read’s friend Jesse Wise owns Wise Services & Recycling in Culpeper and recovered the bridge, which was bound for the scrap pile.
Turns out the contribution is now connected to a 6-year-old Utah boy, who cried when he saw the devastation on TV showing thousands of miles of roads and 27 bridges destroyed in the unprecedented March flooding event that overwhelmed much of Nebraska, including Coleridge.
Kai Baldwin, viewing the devastation, asked his mom, “How will they get home and save their animals without a bridge? We have to send them our money!”
The little boy ended up raising more than $285 in support of the Nebraska Farm Bureau’s Disaster Relief Fund that has so far taken in more than $2.5 million in direct support for the state’s ranchers, farmers and small communities.
A few days later, the Nebraska Farm Bureau got a call from Wise, in Culpeper, asking if anyone could use his bridge. Besides owning the metal scrap business, Wise raises hay on 200 acres in Culpeper County for feeding cattle. Learning the bridge could be used in Nebraska, Wise rallied his friends, including Read, to make it happen.
Read pulled out of Culpeper on Monday morning, arriving in Nebraska by Tuesday afternoon. The trip was not all smooth sailing, he said.
“We had to hunker down at a rest area in Wayne County, Ind., and then strong winds in western Iowa on I-80. Wind blew at least four tractor trailers over,” he said.
Arriving in Nebraska, Read was greeted by members of the Farm Bureau and other locals.
“It all went great," he said. "The folks in Nebraska were really appreciative and very welcoming.”
In fact, they treated the delivery team to lunch in Coleridge.
TV cameras were there from various news outlets to capture the action with the heartwarming story of one community helping another.
“I find myself getting a little bit emotional when you think of a guy like Jesse from Virginia that you’ve never met is going to ship a bridge 1,248 miles to somebody he’s never met. I think that’s pretty neat,” said Craig Bartels, an elected commissioner for Cedar County, Nebraska.
Tina Henderson with the Nebraska Farm Bureau thanked all those involved in an email.
“I believe God had a tremendous hand in this effort and you all are very special for helping us out in our time of need,” she said.
Wise said he donated the bridge with a spirit of giving.
“It’s good to help people and at the same time I also want to shed a positive light on our industry,” he said. “We get such a bad rep, everybody calls my business a junkyard. It’s like me hearing fingers on a blackboard.”
Wise Services is a scrapyard, he said, that recycles metal so it can be used for something else. Wise imagined something better for the bridge, and Bartels said they will find a use for it.
“If we cut it up, they’d make a new I-beam out of it. But it was a complete bridge, and you don’t see that very often,” he said.