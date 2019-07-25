Less than a week after withdrawing as Republican nominee in the 30th District statehouse election, Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, has received the nomination for a second time.
In the latest chapter in the unfolding story that started with Freitas’ campaign paperwork not getting filed on time with the Virginia Department of Elections, the 30th District Republican Committee met Tuesday night and selected Freitas as its candidate.
According to a statement released by Joe Desilets, Freitas’ campaign manager, the vote was unanimous, reported Hilary Holladay in the Orange County Review.
Freitas withdrew his nomination on July 18, a day before the State Board of Elections was set to meet to decide if his name would be allowed on the November ballot after he missed the filing deadline.
By withdrawing from the race, the 30th District was able to start anew with the nominating process. It remains unknown if the matter will be referred back to the State Board of Elections for a decision.
If the case goes to court, the outcome could hinge on whether Freitas was or wasn’t a party nominee before he withdrew on Thursday, the Richmond Time-Dispatch reported. The elections board never certified him as a nominee, local election officials said, but it didn’t vote to disqualify him because Freitas’ withdrawal made the late paperwork issue moot.
Desilets said Freitas’ legal counsel, Chris Woodfin of Williamsburg and Holtzman Vogel based in Warrenton, recommended the strategy.
“We didn’t want to leave it up to chance,” Desilets said. He has been Freitas’ campaign manager for about a month.
“We fully expect Nick’s name to appear on the ballot. The state [Republican] party feels the same way,” Desilets said.
The Republican Party has argued Freitas became the nominee in March when no other GOP candidates filed to challenge him.
The local delegate’s apparent new campaign manager, Joe Desilets, told the Orange County Review that if the campaign is unsuccessful in getting Freitas’ name on the ballot, it would launch a write-in campaign. Desilets worked on the 2016 presidential campaign for Donald Trump.
Desilets said a write-in campaign would be “resource-intensive” and probably cost between $100,000 and $150,000.
According to Desilets, Freitas has about $500,000 in his campaign war chest, with fundraising continuing now after a brief the brief interlude since his withdrawal was announced.
Freitas, who has remained silent during the weeks-long paperwork snafu, broke his silence Tuesday with a Facebook post, saying all of the appropriate paperwork was hand delivered to the State Board of Elections.
“I look forward to being on the ballot this November for a chance to continue to represent the people of the 30th District,” he said in a statement. “I want to thank everyone who has supported and prayed for us through this process. Now that it is resolved, we are moving forward to November.”
Culpeper County Republican Committee Chairman Jon Russell serves on the 30th District Republican Committee along with Bruce Kay and Jordan Marshall of Orange and John Smith of Madison.
“We are pleased to nominate Nick Freitas as our candidate for the 30th District,” Russell said Wednesday. “He has been a great delegate and we look forward to his next term.”
First-time candidate for public office and retired educator Ann Ridgeway of Madison is the Democratic nominee in the right-leaning 30th District, which includes Orange, Madison and part of Culpeper County.
“It’s crazy and I don’t know what to expect, but I’m just going to keep doing what I’m doing,” Ridgeway told the Orange County Review Tuesday night. “I think it’s all kind of new territory. I assume I’ll be running against somebody, whether it’s a write-in or whatever. I don’t think I’m not going to have an opponent.”