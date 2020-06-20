Democrats in the Fredericksburg region will go to the polls Tuesday to select a nominee to challenge veteran Congressman Rob Wittman, while Republicans will choose a candidate to take on U.S. Sen. Mark Warner.
In the Democratic primary, Stafford County human rights lawyer and author Qasim Rashid and King George County defense contractor Vangie Williams are vying to carry the party’s banner in the 1st District congressional race. Wittman does not face a Republican challenger for the seat he has held since 2007.
Williams challenged Wittman two years ago, losing to him by nearly 35,000 votes. Rashid lost to incumbent Republican Sen. Richard Stuart by about 10,500 votes in the State Senate District 28 race last year.
The 1st District runs from Prince William County to the Hampton Roads area and includes most of the Fredericksburg region and Northern Neck.
Three GOP hopefuls, all rookies in Virginia politics, are seeking the Republican nomination in hopes of unseating Democratic Sen. Mark R. Warner in November. Warner, a former governor who was first elected to the Senate in 2008, is unopposed for the Democratic nomination.
The names on the Republican primary ballot are Nottoway County civics teacher Alissa Baldwin of Victoria in Lunenburg County, American University professor Daniel Gade of Alexandria, and Army reservist Thomas Speciale, a Woodbridge resident.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registered voters can cast ballots in only one of the primaries.
The COVID-19 pandemic creates some challenges when it comes to voting.
In addition to the valid photo identification card they need to cast a ballot, voters are being asked to bring their own personal protective gear and practice social distancing.
Here are guidelines for various area localities:
Fredericksburg: Absentee ballots can be hand-delivered to the red drop box located at 601 Caroline St. All Election Day voting will be held at the Dorothy Hart Community Center, 408 Canal St., Fredericksburg. Drive-through voting will be available at this location. Registrar’s office: 540/372-1030
Caroline County: Absentee curbside voting ended Saturday. Voters should vote at their respective precincts on Election Day between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Registrar’s Office: 804/633-9083 (currently closed to public access).
King George County: All voting will be drive-through. The Courthouse (King George High School), Monroe (King George Middle School), and Shiloh (King George Elementary) precincts will all vote at King George High School, at 10100 Foxes Way. Passapatanzy Precinct voters will remain at Sealston Elementary School at 11048 Fletchers Chapel Road, and Dahlgren Precinct voters remain at Potomac Elementary School at 16495 15th St. Voters who have already received a ballot should take it to the drop box located at the registrar’s office by 7 p.m. Tuesday. Do not bring it to a polling place. Registrar’s office: 540/775-9186
Stafford County: Absentee ballots must be returned to the registrar’s office by mail or in person by 7 p.m. Tuesday. Voters who did not request an absentee ballot can vote at their usual polling place Tuesday. Voters who requested an absentee ballot but decided to vote in person should bring the unmarked ballot to their polling station. Registrar’s office: 540/658-4000
Spotsylvania County: Voters who have received ballots by mail must return their ballots by 7 p.m. Tuesday. Ballots may be brought to the registrar’s office, or placed in a secure drop box located outside the main door of the registrar’s office. Polls will be open for in-person voting Tuesday. Registrar’s office: 540/507-7380.
Orange County: Saturday was the last day to cast an absentee ballot in person. Regular polling places will be open Tuesday. Registrar’s office: 540/672-5262.
Westmoreland County: Voters should vote at their respective precincts on Election Day between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Registrar’s office: 804/493-8898.
