Those who were tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday during the local health district’s largest community testing event to date didn’t just get swabs stuck up their noses.
They also got gift cards for grocery and gas, bottles of water and disposable masks and hand sanitizer. The items were donated by groups that partner with the Family Life Center on Bragg Hill Drive in Fredericksburg, where 297 people were screened for the novel coronavirus.
“The only way we can be successful at stopping the spread is if we all collaborate and partner together,” said the Rev. Joseph Henderson of the Family Life Center. “Government alone can’t do it; it takes all of us within our spheres of influence to reach people concerning this dreadful virus.”
People were already in line at 8 a.m., an hour before testing began, and more than 120 people were tested in the first 60 minutes, said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the Rappahannock Area Health District.
Volunteers with the Medical Reserve Corps helped with registration, screening and traffic control at the event, in which participants could drive to the center—or walk to it from the nearby bus stop. Virginia Army and National Guard performed the tests, and city police officers also helped with traffic. The Silver Foundation provided a $15 gift card for each person tested.
Henderson is working with the local health district to identify other areas, including neighborhoods, where testing is needed. The virus has hit people of color particularly hard; Latinos make up about 9 percent of Virginia’s population, but account for almost half of positive cases, locally and statewide. African Americans make up 19 percent of the state’s population, but about 23 percent of COVID-19 fatalities in the Fredericksburg area and Virginia.
The health district is looking to expand its outreach into communities where English isn’t the primarily language. Anyone who knows of neighborhoods where outreach or virus materials in alternate languages is needed can contact Erin Perkins at erin.perkins@vdh.virginia.gov.
Tuesday’s event was the third free community testing sponsored by the district. None of the 173 people tested June 19 in Caroline County had the virus, and only two of 131 people tested on Thursday at the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank had positive results.
The district plans a testing event in Stafford County on July 7 and is looking to schedule events in Spotsylvania and King George counties.
There were 10 new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday for a cumulative total of 2,452 cases in the local health district. That included 993 in Spotsylvania; 988 in Stafford; 246 in Fredericksburg; 128 in Caroline; and 97 in King George.
Elsewhere in the region, there were 808 cases in Culpeper County; 420 in Fauquier County; 149 in Orange County; and 108 in Westmoreland County.
Virginia reported 598 new cases for a cumulative total of 62,787 and 1,763 deaths associated with COVID-19.
