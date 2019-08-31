Widewater residents may finally get an internet connection.
Stafford County officials hope to secure a Virginia Telecommunication Initiative grant that would bring broadband internet service to the Widewater region of the county.
The grants—which are available statewide to all jurisdictions seeking broadband in rural areas—would fund 80 percent of Widewater’s proposed broadband price tag, which is expected to be just over $1 million.
KGI Communications of King George was the only broadband provider to respond to the county’s solicitation for interested bidders.
If the grant is awarded, the broadband provider estimates the number of potential broadband customers to be 120 homes in Widewater, 84 along Aquia Creek Road and 216 at Marlborough Point.
The county’s grant application is due to the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development by Sept. 3. Grants will be awarded in February 2020.
After paying an initial installation fee of approximately $350, Widewater’s potential broadband customers can expect to pay anywhere from $80 to $250 per month, depending on the level of service that they select.
Michele Wido, president of KGI Communications, said the broadband signal for Stafford’s Widewater area would originate at an existing communications tower on Caledon Road in King George. From there, a signal would be transmitted to a receiver at Widewater State Park, then on to small cell antennas mounted on utility poles every two miles throughout the area. Fiber optic cable, which would also be installed as part of the proposed project, would then feed the signal to residents.
“It’s a proven technology that’s actually used in rural areas of King George and it’s highly successful there,” said Supervisor Jack Cavalier, who has been leading efforts locally to help bring broadband to constituents in an area of the county that has been an internet dead zone.
If awarded the grant, Wido said Widewater’s broadband plan will be done in three phases.
Service will reach Widewater residents first, then Aquia Creek Road and finally Marlborough Point. Wido said a tower will have to be constructed at Marlborough Point to reach customers whose homes are either surrounded by high trees or are obstructed in some other way along the waterfront.
Wido said the project must be completed—start to finish—one year after the date the grant is awarded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.