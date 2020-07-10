Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw on Friday kicked off the first in a new weekly video series called “Ask the Mayor.”
It’s designed to keep the public informed as the city continues to face the challenges posed by COVID-19 as well as important conversations taking place in the community.
Greenlaw’s first video covered a range of topics in just under nine minutes, including city upcoming events, how city businesses are coping with COVID-19 restrictions under Phase 3, and discussions prompted by the recent protests both locally and nationally calling for racial justice.
“These conversations are important to ensure that Fredericksburg is a place known for equity and inclusion. We support our essential freedom of speech, but we will not compromise our community’s safety in any way in doing so. Fredericksburg City is, and will always be, a safe and welcoming space for everyone,” she said.
The mayor also thanked the city police for their service, calling them “essential members” of the community and that she is looking forward to have some of them join her in future videos to answer questions.
Greenlaw’s videos will be available on the city’s website, fredericksburgva.gov, and questions can be submitted at askthemayor@fredericksburgva.gov.
