Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw announced she will run for re-election in the May 5 election.

She is serving in her second four-year term as mayor after defeating Richard Dynes in 2016. She previously served as an at-large member of City Council for one term and a member of the Planning Commission for two terms.

Greenlaw has led Fredericksburg for eight years, notably negotiating with the Silber family to make the city the new home of the Fredericksburg Nationals Class A-Advanced Baseball team.

“Our city has justly been recognized nationally as a best place to live, a best place to raise a family, No. 1 in quality of life, and a main street ‘you gotta visit’. But we know that, and we work at keeping it that way,” she said in the announcement.

