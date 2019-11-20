A recount of election ballots from the Nov. 5 Griffis–Widewater supervisor’s race will occur Dec. 4.
In that race, Democrat Tinesha Allen defeated incumbent Jack Cavalier by 18 votes. Allen received 2,182 votes, compared with 2,164 votes for Cavalier.
The recount will be held at the Stafford County Courthouse beginning at 9 a.m. In accordance with state code, a panel of three judges will preside over the recount. That panel will include Stafford Chief Judge Charles Sharp, a judge from Arlington, and another from Alexandria.
According to County Registrar Anna Rainey, all ballots from the Griffis–Widewater district, as well as those from the central absentee precinct, will be run through the machines during the recount. The machines will be programmed to reject over- and under-votes, as well as write-ins.
An over-vote occurs when a voter chooses more than the maximum number of selections allowed on the ballot, while an under-vote occurs when the number of choices selected by a voter is less than the maximum allowed for that election.
Any ballots rejected by the machines will be put aside and examined by a recount team that will determine the outcome of each ballot.
The recount team will be selected from the pool of election officials who participated in the Nov. 5 election. Virginia code states the court shall “permit each candidate, or petitioner and governing body or chief executive officer, to select an equal number of the officers of election to be recount officials and to count printed ballots, or in the case of direct recording electronic machines, to re-determine the vote.”
The recount is expected to last the duration of the day.
Cavalier called for a recount following the election, claiming, “There were just enough discrepancies in over- and under-votes in my district to warrant some physical inspection of the ballots.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.