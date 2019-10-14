Hartwood Presbyterian Church has been part of Stafford County’s rich history for nearly 200 years, but that’s not a well-known fact.
“If you read a lot of Civil War history, Hartwood church is mentioned in so many accounts,” said parishioner and Civil War reenactor Al Schuler.
“So many men marched past the front doors of this place, there’s probably more Civil War soldiers that knew where Hartwood church was than residents of Stafford County do,” said Schuler.
On Saturday, parishioners opened the doors of their beautiful country church to share with the public some of the more interesting and sometimes unusual events that transpired on church grounds over the years.
“Our church has a very colorful history, so we wanted to give people the chance to see the church and do some guided tours,” said Schuler’s wife, Sue, who also helped organize the open house. “We have some very interesting graves and stories here.”
Saturday’s event, “Hartwood Church Amidst War,” focused primarily on the Civil War, when tens of thousands of Union troops passed the church on their way to Fredericksburg and then again on their way to Chancellorsville.
“The heart of the Hartwood community back then was the church, the Baptist meeting hall and the post office,” said Al Schuler.
Throughout the day, John Hennessy, chief historian of the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park, led a series of lectures within the church. Not only did Hennessy tell the story of Hartwood Presbyterian Church during the war, he also detailed the general surroundings of war-torn Stafford County during the period.
“I’m new to this area and investigating,” said Chris Ward of Locust Grove. “I love John Hennessy. I just can’t believe somebody knows that much about this area.”
A steady stream of guests filtered through the church throughout the day. Docents, wearing 19th-century attire, guided guests on tours through the surrounding cemetery, where several historical figures lay at rest.
“It was wonderful. We loved it,” said Norma Brown of Stafford. “We travel these roads a lot looking for old Stafford things and now we have a new place to go. I knew it was a historical church, but I didn’t know the history.”
Even a British citizen on vacation to the Stafford area came to Hartwood for a rare look inside the church.
“I know there was a small battle here. I’m here to learn about that,” said Mitchell Dellar–Crone of Jersey, an island 18 miles off the French coast.
“Ever since I was a kid, I’ve been into the Civil War,” Dellar–Crone continued. “It just interests me. It’s nice to immerse yourself in the history in this area.”
Although a church has stood on the Hartwood grounds since 1767, it wasn’t until 1857 that work began on the present day Hartwood Presbyterian Church. It took two years to complete the construction.
During the war, the church changed hands several times, and occupying troops had removed and burned all the woodwork from the church, leaving only bare plaster walls.
Dave Henshall of Stafford said he wanted to visit the church because of an incident that took place there in December 1862.
“I knew there was a Union officer who vandalized the church and was eventually thrown out of the Army,” said Henshall.
That officer was Capt. George Johnson of the 3rd Pennsylvania Cavalry.
Perhaps one of the more unusual occupants of the church during the war, Johnson was stationed at the church, assigned to lead two squadrons of soldiers.
An aspiring artist, Johnson spent the majority of his duty days drawing unusual graffiti on the church’s walls rather than attending to his troops.
Confederate Gen. Wade Hampton took immediate advantage of Johnson’s complacency. On Dec. 2, 1862, Hampton’s troops surprised and captured a stunned Johnson and his troops at gunpoint.
A June 11, 1863, diary entry of Union Pvt. John W. Haley of the 17th Maine Infantry details a firsthand account of what the young soldier found inside the church.
Haley wrote, “On entering [the church], we were struck with a number of texts and embellishments executed in charcoal on the walls. The seats have been torn out, the windows and doors smashed, and the walls covered with obscene characters and writings.”
The incident led to Johnson’s dismissal from the military for “disgraceful and un-officer like conduct.”
Although Johnson’s artwork is long since gone, there’s still plenty to see at the church.
“The history is easy to see here,” said Pastor Scott Fouts. “The fact that there were skirmishes here is kind of neat to me.”
Besides the historical aspect of Saturday’s event, Sue Schuler said another purpose of the open house was to help raise funds to help support the parish’s community outreach program, which assists local families.
Schuler said the church is collecting winter coats for the homeless, items for the food pantry, Christmas gifts and holiday dinners.
“We want to extend the outreach of this church to more people,” she said.
