The Health Department is reporting a recent spike in whooping cough among Fauquier County children.
Since mid-September, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District has investigated at total of 25 reports of the illness, also known as pertussis, in youth ranging in age from infants to 17 years old, according to a news release.
Last year, there were 10 cases reported in the five-county area covering Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Rappahannock and Orange.
The Fauquier County Health Department is working closely with local health care providers, Fauquier County Public Schools and daycare centers to identify, treat and isolate children with the highly contagious respiratory disease. It is caused by bacteria spread through the air in droplets from sneezing or coughing, according to the release.
“It is important to keep ill children away from others when necessary to prevent the spread of illness. Additionally, the Fauquier Health Department has sent letters home with all children/students who attend daycare centers or schools with identified cases of pertussis,” the release stated.
The majority of the sick children had been previously vaccinated against the illness, the health department stated, demonstrating people can still get pertussis even if they have been vaccinated in the past. The effectiveness of the vaccine varies, and may decrease over time.
The current vaccine prevents illness for the majority who receive it and also helps to prevent severe respiratory illness, hospitalizations or death in infants and immune-compromised or elderly patients, according to the health department.
Whooping cough begins with “cold-like” symptoms—runny nose, sneezing, mild fever and cough. Newly infected people are most contagious during the first week of illness when cold-like symptoms are present.
If left untreated, infected individuals may develop a more severe respiratory illness with coughing fits accompanied by difficulty breathing, gagging or vomiting, or a cough that is followed by a high pitched “whooping” noise as the person tries to catch his or her breath.
People with these symptoms should seek medical evaluation and avoid public or group settings. Anyone diagnosed and being treated for pertussis is reminded to take all medications as prescribed (typically a five-day course of antibiotics) and to please stay at home and avoid group activities for the five days to avoid infecting others.
The health department also recommended keeping all infants and other high-risk individuals away from anyone with respiratory like illness including suspected cases of pertussis.
The best way to prevent the spread of pertussis is by vaccinating all babies, children, teens and adults that are able to be vaccinated, according to the health department. It advised practicing good hygiene to prevent the spread of whooping cough – covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing or coughing into your elbow.
People should wash their hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. The health department also advises not sharing food, drink or vaping products or anything else that has come into contact with someone else’s saliva.
Residents who do not have a primary health care provider and would like to speak with someone about the increase in cases of pertussis and risk of infection may contact the Fauquier Health Department at 540/347-6400 and ask to speak with a public health nurse, or contact District Epidemiologist Daniel Ferrell at 540/316-6278.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.