The Rappahannock Area Health District has reported five deaths from COVID-19 in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
But Mary Washington Hospital has confirmed five deaths from the novel coronavirus, and local county officials—who have gotten daily updates from the local health district—have said there have been three deaths at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Which is accurate, five deaths or eight deaths?
Both.
Some of the deaths at Mary Washington involved residents who lived outside the local health district, so their deaths were not reported locally, said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the RAHD. She said her office connected with Mary Washington Healthcare on Friday morning “to develop a mechanism in which we will be notified of all future COVID-19-related deaths at the hospital.”
Mary Washington Healthcare officials showed a graphic during a virtual town hall Thursday night that stated four people had died at the Fredericksburg hospital. MWHC Marketing Director Lisa Henry later confirmed there had been five COVID-19 deaths at its facility. Spotsylvania Regional isn’t releasing any information on deaths from or patients with COVID-19.
As of Friday, the death count in the local health district included four men and one woman, whose ages ranged from mid-50s to 80s. Three of the people who died at Mary Washington were in their 80s, and four of them had significant underlying health conditions, said Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer at MWHC.
He said families of the elderly patients were involved and “decided to withdraw care at the end.”
The difficulty in obtaining updated information about the widespread impact, and death toll, from COVID-19 has emerged as city and county administrators, as well as local public health officials, figure out the best way to disseminate news.
Initially, the RAHD provided local case counts daily, both to the media and a designated contact in each locality. The local health district also provided information when a death occurred.
Because the local health district was providing updated numbers each morning, and the Virginia Department of Health’s website based its tally on what had been reported by 5 p.m. the day before, there was a daily discrepancy in numbers. State officials addressed that by decreeing their website would be the sole source of confirmed cases, locally and statewide.
Balmes–John also suggested local health officials had their hands full with other duties.
“As the number of cases of COVID-19 in the district continues to increase, our epidemiology team has been stretched as they work to both complete comprehensive contact tracing for close contacts of confirmed positive cases and maintain an up-to-date and accurate data tracking system separate from that monitored through the statewide system,” she stated in an email.
Then, state officials instructed local health districts to stop giving out the most basic information about those who died, such as where they lived and specific ages. The local health districts were told to provide information by district only, not by locality, Balmes–John said earlier this week.
Some of the localities chose to issue press releases about the deceased as officials offered their condolences to families. But not all localities in the Rappahannock Area Health District have public information officers who can assume that duty.
Regularly, when county officials are asked by the media for information, they refer questions back to local health district officials because they’re the ones gathering data.
On the subject of data, the state website this week changed its daily count of total cases to reflect both confirmed cases and those who probably have the virus, based on their symptoms after being exposed to someone with COVID-19.
Even more changes are coming to the site, Balmes–John said. Come Monday, the state will list the number of hospitalizations and deaths by locality but will not provide a breakdown of demographic information by locality. That will be available by health districts.
As of Friday, there were 7,491 cases and 231 deaths from COVID-19 statewide.
In the local health district, there were 241 cases, but only two localities saw an increase in positive cases between Thursday and Friday, and they were the two most populated. Stafford’s cases increased from 120 to 128 while Spotsylvania’s went up from 62 to 69 in the 24-hour period.
The others remained the same from Thursday. Caroline had 11 cases; Fredericksburg had 15; and King George, 18.
Elsewhere in the region, Fauquier County had 35 cases; Culpeper County had 32 cases; Orange County had 19 cases; and Westmoreland County, nine cases.
