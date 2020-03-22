The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Fredericksburg area continues to rise, with one new patient testing positive in Stafford County, according to the latest report from health officials Sunday.
Officials at the Rappahannock Area Health District said that they are currently managing and carefully monitoring a total of eight cases of COVID-19: with six in Stafford County and two in Spotsylvania County.
A health department spokesperson said that when the department receives a positive result, “We contact that individual and their medical provider by phone immediately. We then conduct an assessment over the phone to identify who is considered a close contact.”
The health department statement noted that close contacts include those who were exposed to the confirmed COVID-19 while the individual was considered symptomatic. Close contacts include household contacts, as well as those that spent at least 15 minutes within six feet of the individual within the past two weeks. These individuals are all contacted by phone.
Statewide, Virginia health officials reported at noon on Sunday that 219 patients with the virus have been identified. That is up from 152 on Saturday and 114 on Friday.
The Virginia Department of Health said that there are now 32 people hospitalized across the commonwealth with COVID-19, and that three people have died from it. It reported that 3,337 people have been tested.
