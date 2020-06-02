In its ongoing attempt to keep elderly patients safe during COVID-19, the Rappahannock Area Health District plans an online session Thursday for people who take care of older family members or have caregivers come into their homes to do so.
“I think people take for granted they are safe if they stay home, but what if others are coming in and out?” wondered Pat Holland, executive director of Healthy Generations Area Agency on Agency. “We hope this will provide info to the caregivers at home.”
The Webex, or online session, is planned from 10–11 a.m. Thursday and is sponsored by the local health district and the Virginia Department of Health. Speakers will provide background on the virus, infection control and how to keep loved ones safe, said Allison Balmes–John, spokesperson for the local health district.
“We will leave plenty of time for questions and answers at the end of the session,” she said.
The local health district has put together a team focused on preventing or, if necessary, responding to outbreaks of novel coronavirus in the 21 long-term care facilities in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
One outbreak occurred last month at a large facility—Heritage Hall nursing home in King George—and two others have been in unnamed small group homes. As health officials talked about ways to keep smaller homes safe, Holland learned local departments of social services only track licensed facilities with more than three residents.
Holland and others who provide services for the elderly wondered about individuals who remain in their own houses and have home health care workers visit on different shifts. There’s no monitoring agency that tracks their well-being.
She hoped the health district could pass along helpful information to them and their families.
Those interested in participating in Thursday’s session can join online or over the phone. Online, go to meet.google.com/swk-ihfu-vyk. On the phone, call 929/266-3375. The pin number is 425442459.
During the pandemic, Virginia’s long-term care facilities have suffered 214 outbreaks, which the state defines as two or more cases involving the same person, place or time. As a result, 796 people in facilities have died, which represents more than half of the statewide death total from COVID-19.
Likewise, the elderly in general are at high risk from the virus. More than nine of every 10 deaths in Virginia from COVID-19 have been among residents age 60 and older.
As of Tuesday, Virginia reported 1,407 overall deaths from the virus and 46,239 cases of COVID-19.
There were 1,637 cases in the local health district with 733 in Stafford; 586 in Spotsylvania; 172 in Fredericksburg; 76 in Caroline and 70 in King George.
Elsewhere in the region, there were 720 cases in Culpeper County; 326 in Fauquier County; 110 in Orange County; and 70 in Westmoreland County.
