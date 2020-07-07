The more than 60 cars, fire trucks, an ambulance and folks on foot honoring Virgie Bussart Gallahan Miller on Friday said a lot about the life of the woman turning 100.
Among those who drove by, yelled well wishes or mailed century birthday greetings to Miller at her downtown Fredericksburg home were people from the National Bank of Fredericksburg, where she retired as a vice president.
There were also folks from various service organizations that Miller either served in or belonged to for decades: the Rescue Squad Ladies Auxiliary, the American Red Cross, Soroptimist International, the Mary Washington Hospital Auxiliary and University of Mary Washington Retired Wives organization.
Others who delivered congratulations were from the Central Rappahannock Fredericksburg Heritage Center or the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg, which named Miller “Woman of the Year” in 2011.
“It was really wonderful. Mom and I watched from her porch,” said Pat McGhee, Miller’s daughter, who helped arrange the birthday parade in lieu of the proper party the family couldn’t host because of the coronavirus pandemic. “It was led off by two fire trucks and a rescue squad vehicle, and there seemed to be a representative from nearly every group she belonged to.”
She said the crowd included members of her mother’s church, Fredericksburg Baptist, as well as folks from the University of Mary Washington, where Miller’s second husband, Fred Miller, had been a professor. Members of McGhee’s James Monroe High School class of 1960 also joined in the parade.
McGhee said her mother, who is a bit conversationally challenged these days, came to Fredericksburg in the late 1930s, when her father took a job at the Sylvania plant.
“She met my dad, Carl D. Gallahan, who was local, and they married in 1942,” said McGhee, who noted that Gallahan died in 1975 and her second husband died in 1990.
McGhee said one of the things her mother was especially proud of was the way she worked her way up at the National Bank of Fredericksburg at a time when few women held leadership positions.
A Fredericksburg City Council proclamation honoring Miller for her business career and community service stated, “Virgie worked as bookkeeper, teller and a branch manager at two locations, at Park and Shop and then at Westwood Shopping Center, before eventually serving and retiring as a vice president of the bank.”
“She started in the 1950s, I think, as a bookkeeper in the proof department, and worked her way up through bookkeeping and then to working as a teller, at the National Bank that was at Princess Anne Street,” said McGhee. “During her time at the bank, there weren’t many people in the city she didn’t know.”
The proud daughter said her mother’s involvement with the Fredericksburg Rescue Squad and auxiliary stemmed from the fact that her father was a captain there.
“Mom was never one to spend much time sitting around,” said McGhee with a laugh, as she named all the groups her mother either volunteered with or joined.
McGhee said her mother’s sense of service and insistence on showing up to help extended to her track record of attending nearly every audition, recital and other musical performance McGhee had through the years—including 50 years of performances of the Fredericksburg Community Chorus.
“I’ve missed one and I think Mom has only missed two,” said McGhee, who said when it came to supporting family, her mother was a constant.
She said her mother was blessed with good health most of her life. She continued to drive until about six years ago, when a misstep while attending a luncheon ruptured a disc in her back.
Until recently, she played bridge with friends in a game that spanned decades.
“And she just stopped volunteering at the hospital eight or nine years ago,” said McGhee, “starting that in the 1950s at the old hospital when I was a child.”
The folks who left banners and cards for Miller on Friday expressed sentiments similar to the city proclamation, which wished “gratitude to Virgie Bussart Gallahan Miller for the tireless years of volunteering and service to our community and citizens of Fredericksburg and the entire region.”
