I left Fredericksburg on Thursday morning with friends for a brief trip to Myrtle Beach, only to have the world change dramatically by the time we got there that afternoon.
And by the time we returned home Sunday, things had changed even more, to the point where every person encountered, every surface touched and even the air we breathe could be a danger.
Before hopping into the car Thursday, stories were warning of a coming danger, but it didn’t seem that definite, that imminent.
But when we huddled in front of the TV on Thursday evening, all the talk was of infection, lack of testing kits and the possibility of death for those with underlying medical conditions.
Maybe I didn’t want to believe the early predictions, but I hadn’t really wrapped my head around the fact that every trip into a grocery or drug store, every personal interaction and every minute spent in an enclosed environment with others could be fraught with danger.
But that’s where we are now, as it begins to sink in that this will be a long and difficult battle with this new viral threat called the coronavirus.
It almost seems criminal the way some of our politicians and even so-called journalists tried to downplay this. Some did it because they didn’t want the economy or stock market to take a hit; others took the “no problem here” approach because they see a conspiracy around every corner.
But this new COVID-19 can’t be spun and doesn’t respond to intimidation or nay-saying, it just does what a highly contagious virus does and proceeds to burn its way through the vulnerable in our population.
Folks smarter and more informed than I have already laid out the common sense approach to this outbreak: stay home and away from other people, wash your hands and disinfect any spot where the virus could live.
Those who ignore this advice aren’t just putting themselves at risk; they’re a threat to anyone in their family, neighborhood or acquaintances they come into contact with.
No, it isn’t going to be easy, for any of us. It’s 2020, and we Americans like to do exactly what we want to do whenever we want to do it. Hearing “You can’t!” isn’t something we take very well.
Tough. It’s the only way to keep ourselves and our community safe, making it impossible or at least, not as easy for the contagion to expand.
But a popular meme going through social media puts it in perspective: “When called to act, our parents fought a war. We can at least sit on the couch for a while.”
Of course, it’s not that simple. If we’re all going to make it, there are those who can’t just sit at home on a couch. Police, firefighters, medical personnel and those who work at stores that need to be stocked with food and drugs will be out, doing their jobs. Ditto for other critical services.
And some in those ranks will probably get sick and have to go home or to a hospital to hopefully recover, meaning others will have to take their places. I hope where possible, older folks in those ranks will be protected where possible.
One thing I’ve learned is that it doesn’t help to stay focused on all the doom and gloom 24 hours a day.
Sure, we need to be informed and catch up with critical news and updates each day. That will be important to going forward in a smart way.
But hearing that sort of doom and gloom constantly for hours at a time can just leave you depressed, troubled and undone.
The optimist in me, always looking for a better way, says we need to do what we can to take care of each other, and find ways to tap into things that make us happy and fulfilled.
In the hours between working from home and figuring out how to stay stocked with necessary items, we need to take a walk, clean out a closet, read a good book or watch one of the jillion or so movies that will soon find their way to us via cable and streaming.
There was a moment Sunday night when we got back and were greeted by the sight of a yard in full bloom, yellow daffodils and Forsythia, pink cherry blossoms and more.
It was striking, but something in me said, yeah, that’s beautiful, but damn, it doesn’t change the fact that there’s a virus loose that can be deadly.
But then it hit me: It makes no sense to worry about the specter of death and disease if you’re afraid to keep on living life to its fullest. If you give up on everything you hold dear in tough moments like this, you’ve already started down a dangerous path.
So I’m going to be smart and follow social distancing advice, work from home and avoid every personal contact possible.
But all the while, I’m mindful that it’s now more important than ever to find happiness and yes, even grace, in everyday life.
As we do everything we can to get through this mess together.
One thing’s for sure: no more trips for a while, unless it’s to a place where there are 100 times more trees than people.
