FROM illegal signs in medians to a celebration of all the Northern Neck has to offer, today’s column is a collection of readers’ “Gripes & Grins.”
To get things off on a positive note, let’s go straight to a thankful “grin” from James Daniels of Stafford County, who had nice things to say about one vastly improved major local intersection.
“Congratulations to VDOT for the redesign of the I–95/State Route 3 interchange,” said Daniels. “The exit from 95 onto 3 is so much safer now, as is the exit from 3 to 95. VDOT gets a lot of criticism but this is not only a ‘grin’ but a job well done!”
Kathie Bramlette of Spotsylvania County said her big gripe right now is loud music in local restaurants.
“Why not turn it down a little, or not have it at all?” she asked. “Most diners like to talk with each other and not over the din of music or people trying to talk over that music.”
Bramlette added, “We have stopped going to some local restaurants for this very reason. Music at a meal should be in the background, not so loud that hearing impairment occurs. Restaurants with high, open ceilings are the worst. Even if that architecture is appealing, the high decibels are not!”
But it’s not all bad for Bramlette. Her “grin,” she said, is “living in the Fredericksburg area. It’s so friendly, accommodating and beautiful!”
Helen Domi of Stafford said she’s bugged by Super Bowl ads that run before the Super Bowl, and by people leave a huge space between their car and the one in front of them at a traffic light.
On the other hand, she has big “grins” for seeing an eagle fly while driving home in Stafford, and “watching a TV show or movie that references FBI work at Quantico.”
Gregory Scott Terry of Spotsylvania has had it with drivers who continue to drive with high beams after he’s given them a warning to dim them via a quick high-beam flash of his own. He grins for those who make some great coffee at a certain Southpoint location, “especially a 50-star tall no-room quad dark roast!”
Brenda Hamilton Hynson of King George County is tired of potholes that never seem to get fixed and people who toss lit or unlit cigarettes from car windows or anywhere, possibly starting fires.
She also has had it with “illegal signs in the right of way creating driving hazards and eyesores along the roadways,” but is thankful for the annual Potomac River Watershed Cleanup in April that provides folks with the opportunity to clean up the river and Chesapeake Bay.
Her other “grin” is “Living in the Northern Neck, with so many outdoor things available,” from parks to trails to historical sights.
Laura Freeman of Caroline County had a very practical gripe about public restaurants that do not provide toilet seat covers and hooks for a purse.
“Not everyone can hover with their purse around their neck,” she added.
Freeman said she always has to smile when she says something about “old people” and “my family reminds me that I am one of those old people.”
Faithful “Gripes & Grins” participant Susanne Lazanov of Stafford is steamed by people who abandon shopping carts with their front wheels on the grassy median, “making it easy for the cart to roll backwards into a parked vehicle.”
Something that makes her smile is watching the choreography performed by school crossing guards when directing traffic to protect youngsters.
We’ll finish up “Gripes & Grins” with Mary Raye Cox of Stafford, who doesn’t like being given an appointment for say, 8:30 a.m., and then told to be there 15 minutes before that.
“Duh, hello, isn’t that an 8:15 appointment?” she asked.
Her “grin” is driving on Riverside Drive in the city and seeing all the runners, bicyclists, walkers, strollers and happy pups “taking the air, be it sunny, rainy, foggy, cold or hot. That same air is free and a renewable resource!”
Thanks to all who contributed to this year’s annual column feature. It’ll be back for another go-round next February.
