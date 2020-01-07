A longer-than-usual delay gaining access to Fredericksburg area military bases may be standard operating procedure for the unforeseeable future.
That’s because Department of Defense installations nationwide have beefed-up security and personnel checks at base access points as a precautionary measure in the midst of escalating tensions and hostilities between the U.S. and Iran.
Officials at all local bases declined to discuss specific security measures, but all agreed the additional measures are necessary in the interest of safety and security for both the base and those living and working there.
“It’s for the safety of service members, their family members and civilian employees living and working aboard the base,” said Master Sgt. Theresa Seng, media relations officer for Marine Corps Base Quantico.
Seng said there are delays at all gates during the morning commute.
“It’s a 100 percent ID check for everybody in the car,” Seng said. “One of the biggest reasons for the backups is nobody is prepared for this. If everybody could have their ID out and ready, it would be a lot smoother.”
Those traveling to Army facilities, including Fort Belvoir in Fairfax County and Fort A.P. Hill in Caroline County, should also expect delays at base entry points.
Like Quantico, visitors to Army bases within the National Capital Region can also expect a thorough identification card check, which will create backups and add to the normal drive time.
“Visitors accessing installations within the National Capital Region can expect 100 percent identification card checks,” Col. Sunset R. Belinsky, communications director at the Military District of Washington Public Affairs Office, wrote in an email.
Officials at Naval Support Facility Dahlgren said the base changed its security procedures in early December, following shootings at Joint Base Pearl Harbor–Hickam in Hawaii and Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla.
“We had already made changes at Dahlgren,” said Jeron L. Hayes, public affairs officer for Naval Support Activity South Potomac. “I don’t think anyone’s going to notice anything radically different because we’re always mixing things up.”
Although Hayes said the base in King George County traditionally has its highest volume of cars coming through the gates in January, she said the community may notice some traffic impacts in the morning rush hour.
“Two inbound lanes into the base are open during the morning rush to accommodate the larger volume of cars,” Hayes said.
