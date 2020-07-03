It’s our Sweet 16!
COVID-19 didn’t cancel all the fun, so it’s time for the 16th annual Itty Bitty City scavenger hunt. Use all that energy stored up from months of being cooped up and hit the streets in search of the images in today’s paper. This year’s hunt is sponsored by Powell’s Furniture and Mattress.
This year, there are 39 clues—up-close photos of items or architectural items in the downtown area. All the photos were taken within the following boundaries: Princess Anne and Caroline streets from Lafayette Boulevard to William Street; and the 500, 800 and 1000 blocks of Sophia Street. Clues are also found on cross streets between Princess Anne and Sophia streets, from Lafayette Boulevard to Lewis Street. Finally, all of William Street from Sophia to Winchester streets, and all of Liberty Street.
Clues may be high or low, big or small, but all clues are visible from the public right-of-way, so be careful not to trespass.
As you find each item, write what it is and its location on the entry form in today’s paper or online at fredericksburg.com/ittybittycity. Ten hunters will win gift cards to downtown stores and restaurants—first place, $400; second place, $250; and seven third-place winners will get $50 gift cards. Only one entry per person, please.
If a hunter finds themselves stuck, they’ll find notices in the paper each day, directing them to a store in whose window a hint can be found. Completed entry forms are due by midnight Sept. 7 online or by 5 p.m. at The Free Lance–Star offices, 1340 Central Park Blvd., Suite 100.
Hunters may sign up for the Itty Bitty City email newsletter at: https://buff.ly/2AlQt2t, in case they miss a hint. Additional information about the hunt may be found online at fredericksburg.com/ittybittycity.
It’s easy to social distance within the hunt boundaries, and you don’t want anyone peeking at your answer sheet anyway. Go out, have fun and be safe.
