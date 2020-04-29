A Richmond area teenager died this week after a boat he was on capsized on Lake Anna, authorities said.
Gabe Henderson, a junior at Deep Run High School in Henrico County, was on an 18-foot boat with three other teenagers in the Bumpass area when the boat apparently hit something and capsized about 3:50 p.m. Monday, police said.
All four teens went into the water, but three were able to swim to safety. Henderson's body was recovered about 8 p.m.
Virginia State Police and the Spotsylvania and Louisa sheriff's offices and fire and rescue personnel assisted the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries in the search for the missing boater.
A DGIF spokeswoman Tuesday said an investigation into the incident was ongoing. She said she did not know if the victim or his friends were wearing life jackets.
Henderson was a prominent football player who also played basketball and ran track. He had already received scholarship offers from several colleges, including William and Mary, Virginia Military Institute and Norfolk State University.
