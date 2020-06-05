The owners of Foode, a popular restaurant in downtown Fredericksburg, aren’t sure what to expect now that Virginia is allowing eateries to offer limited dine-in service under Phase 2 of its “Forward Virginia” plan.
The new guidelines, which went into effect Friday, allow restaurants and bars to seat customers up to 50 percent of their permitted occupancy. Beth Black and Joy Crump decided to limit it to 10 percent instead, and keep parties spaced the mandated six feet apart. They said they want to understand their guests’ needs and make sure they feel comfortable.
“In all honesty, we have no idea what’s going to happen,” Black said Wednesday.
She and Crump closed Mercantile, their other restaurant on William Street, after Gov. Ralph Northam ordered restaurants to shift to only pickup and delivery service because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They pivoted to those platforms and consolidated Mercantile, which offered breakfast, with Foode, which serves lunch and dinner.
Outdoor dining was added when that option became available under Phase 1, and customers began returning to eat at tables set up along the sidewalk outside Foode’s home in the historic former bank at 900 Princess Anne St.
“I think people are in the process of figuring out their own comfort zones,” said Crump. “That changes day to day. We’re constantly trying to find out what they want, but they don’t know yet. We’re taking our time because we want to talk to our guests so we don’t misfire.”
Bill Freehling, the director of the Fredericksburg Department of Economic Development and Tourism, said the city is excited that its restaurants are able to start opening their indoor spaces with appropriate social distancing.
“I believe just about all of our restaurants are planning to be open,” he said. “We look forward to a good weekend.”
Fredericksburg blocked off some on-site parking so a handful of restaurants downtown could expand their sidewalk seating areas for customers during Phase 1. That will continue at least through this weekend, but a citywide curfew of 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. will remain in effect through Monday morning.
Not all restaurants are eager to allow customers back inside. Maria Misseri, who owns and operates Itavie New York Grill and Bakery in Spotsylvania Courthouse Village, said she’s sticking with curbside service until there are fewer COVID-19 cases and she feels it’s safe to offer dining inside.
She switched to pickup orders before the governor required it and made the restaurant’s restroom off limits to customers. She also let some of her staff go and made the rest pledge they would avoid large gatherings. They all have to wear masks while they work at the restaurant.
Many of the customers who have become like family since she opened a year ago are retirees, which means they’re more at risk of developing serious complications if they contract the coronavirus, Misseri said. She does allow customers to eat their takeout orders on the restaurant’s patio, and plays music outdoors to keep things lively.
“We’re doing fine,” she said. “We have probably half the business, but we have half the staff.”
FITNESS CENTERS
Fitness centers and indoor swimming pools also are able to reopen under Phase 2 guidelines, with certain restrictions. Gyms can only operate at 30 percent of capacity and must provide adequate spacing between pieces of equipment. And public pools can open, but for lap swimming, diving, exercise and instruction only.
Rappahannock Area YMCA branches in Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George and Caroline counties are now reopening their pools, exercise areas and many court spaces, and have taken steps to adhere to the Phase 2 guidelines.
“We’ll be adhering to all the social distancing guidelines, and have moved some equipment in our fitness centers to other spots in order to comply with those regulations,” Rappahannock YMCA Chief Executive Officer Barney Reiley said.
“People who count on swimming for exercise and seniors who rely on the pools for therapy are really glad to be able to come back,” he said, noting that recreational use of the indoor and outdoor pools will still be prohibited.
He said many of the outdoor tennis courts at YMCA locations have already been open, and that the Y has gotten positive feedback from members who’ve used them.
“And we’ll also be opening up the [indoor] Rowe Tennis Center,” he said. “Summer day camp will begin on June 15.”
Gold’s Gym in Fredericksburg said it was reopening Friday and getting some members back into the facility.
“We’re following everything that the governor has put online,” said spokesman Mark Lorino, referencing requirements that customers and instructors remain 10 feet apart, that facilities operate at or under 30 percent of capacity and staffers wear masks in customer-facing areas. “We’re excited to get back up and running.”
Becky Zirlen, senior corporate public relations manager for Planet Fitness, said its locations in Fredericksburg and Culpeper are slated to open by the end of next week. She said that safety is a top priority, and that as the facilities ready for those openings, they are taking steps to protect the health of members and staffers.
Zirlen said those steps include “enhanced cleanliness and sanitization policies and procedures, physical distancing measures, reducing physical touch points in the club, and more.”
Messages to American Family Fitness in Southpoint were not returned, but a flyer sent out to members there said that because of the short notice of Phase Two guidelines and other issues, the business estimates it will reopen the week of June 29.
PARKS AND RECREATION
Area localities are also scrambling to reopen some of their recreational courts and spaces.
In Fredericksburg, city tennis, pickleball and basketball courts are now available for play, the hockey rink at Dixon Park is open and sports fields are available for rent, though the city’s Doris E. Buffett Swimming Pool is closed for the season because of budget restrictions caused by the economic impact of COVID-19.
In Stafford, all county athletic fields, as well as tennis and pickleball courts are now open, according to Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director Mike Morris. He said people using the facilities must continue to maintain social distancing at all times and cannot participate in contact sports on the athletic fields. Restrooms at these facilities will be open Monday.
“You can’t actually scrimmage against anyone on the fields, but you can go out and work out on your own, or work out and do individual drills, maintaining social distancing,” Morris said.
Stafford’s Gauntlet Golf Club, which continued to allow play during the pandemic, has reopened its clubhouse and restaurant.
Although recreational swimming is not allowed at the county’s Jeff Rouse Swim and Sport Center, lap swimming and swim lessons are now permitted. Other county pools and playgrounds remain closed, but county beaches at Aquia Landing and at the Historic Port of Falmouth are open, with social distancing regulations in place.
Morris said the county’s gymnastics center, at 500 Nelm Circle, is expected to reopen June 15 under limited conditions. Conditioning and tumbling sessions will be offered for registered competitive team members only.
Spotsylvania spokesperson Michelle McGinnis said starting Monday, baseball, softball and soccer fields at county parks will be open for rentals by organized sports teams for practices only, outdoor basketball courts will reopen for public use and permanent restrooms at staffed park facilities will reopen to the public, while portable units will return in others. Sanitizing and cleaning will occur daily at the restrooms.
She said community centers, picnic shelters, Marshall Center and Patriot Park amphitheater will reopen June 12 for public rentals. The use will be limited to 50 occupants or 50 percent of capacity, whichever is less. The Loriella Pool will open the week of June 15 for swimming lessons and programs, though not for public swimming.
Summer camps and program registrations will begin June 8, as well. As coordination with instructors and staff develop, camps and programs will be added, she said.
AREA MUSEUMS
Under the Phase 2 guidelines, Virginia’s museums may now let visitors indoors at 50 percent of capacity. But all contacted locally say that complications of social distancing and concerns of keeping visitors and staffers safe means that won’t be happening yet, and maybe not for a while.
Jessica Burger, manager of marketing, communications and technology at the George Washington Foundation said that its museums would not be opening as of this weekend.
“Historic Kenmore and George Washington’s Ferry Farm are hard at work making our sites safe while remaining highly educational and fun,” she said. “Stay tuned for our reopening date.”
Sara Poore, president of the Fredericksburg Area Museum, said that it will not be open indoors yet, and like many local museums, is looking to be part of a “cohesive opening for our indoor spaces in late summer, hopefully before the school year starts.” She added the local museums have been meeting and working together as a collective council as they approach reopening, though independently considering openings of outdoor spaces.
She said one of the trends in museums—the use of interactive displays where visitors touch screens and gather to watch videos—poses problems for reopening.
“The guidelines call for getting them off the floor,” she said, because they are possible vectors for spreading the virus. “This comes after most museums have made a big push in recent years to make sure exhibits are all interactive and hands-on.”
Scott Harris, executive director of the University of Mary Washington’s Gari Melchers and James Monroe museums, said those sites and other local museums are looking at early August as a time when welcoming at least some guests inside might be possible.
“We’re like everybody else and have to see what’s happening with public health and the economy,” he said, noting that another consideration for the museums is that they are part of the university and must follow its guidelines, as well.
“The requirements for floor markings and signage present more of a challenge for us than most retail buildings,” he said, noting that putting markings on older flooring presents challenges in many historic buildings.
A spokesperson at Stratford Hall, the historic home of the Lees of Virginia, said it will not open to indoor guests this weekend, but it does “anticipate that it will be this month.”
And at Montpelier, the home of James and Dolley Madision, the historic attraction this weekend added several outdoor walking tours and announced a limited opening of the museum shop in the attraction’s visitor center. Details can be found at Montpelier.org.
Staff Writer James Scott Baron
contributed to this report.
