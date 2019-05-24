America’s fallen heroes were honored during a ceremony held at Stafford County’s Armed Services Memorial on Friday morning.
Lt. Colonel Daniel Murphy, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Facility Quantico, was the event’s keynote speaker.
Murphy, a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter pilot, has served in the Marine Corps for the last 19 years. He lives in Stafford, but has deployed three times to Africa in support of anti-terrorism activities. He also served a tour of duty in Iraq and another in Afghanistan.
During his remarks, Murphy cited the 204 veterans from Stafford who, over the years, gave their lives in defense of the nation. He also honored and remembered all members of America’s armed forces for their bravery, commitment, and devotion to duty in time of conflict.
“Of the million-plus men and women who have died in American military service, the vast majority are everyday heroes,” Murphy said. “They are brothers and sisters who fought alongside us, who have left unfillable holes in families, communities, and hearts across this country. Their friendships, their bravery and their commitment to duty will never be lost.”
Retired Lt. Gen. Ron Christmas, a Stafford resident, also participated in the event.
Christmas, a 34-year career Marine, was awarded the Navy Cross and the Purple Heart for valor during the Battle for Hue City in 1968. He was seriously wounded in that battle, which claimed the lives of 216 American servicemen and wounded 1,584 others. That battle in Vietnam was fought in an urban setting where the enemy intertwined itself with the local population.
“Memorial Day is a day of reflection, a day when I truly, literally, commune with all of those unbelievable Marines that I served with, especially those that, you know, had to leave behind,” Christmas said.
Near the conclusion of the morning ceremony, Fredericksburg resident Taylor Strong, her four-year-old daughter Sophie, and Christmas laid a floral wreath near the memorial, followed by taps, performed by a bugler from the Quantico Marine Corps Band who stood alone on a nearby hilltop. Earlier in the ceremony, students from North Stafford High School’s advanced women’s chorus performed the national anthem.
Strong’s husband, Sgt. Charles Calvin Strong, died Sept. 15, 2014 in Herat Province, Afghanistan.
Strong, who was pregnant with Sophie when her husband was killed, said although life's journey has been a difficult one since her husband’s passing, for both her and her daughter, they are doing well.
“Every day for us is Memorial Day,” Strong said.
With almost five years behind them since the loss of her father, Sophie is now at the age where she is beginning to ask a lot of questions about him.
“He’s really her hero,” said Strong. “He had a zest for life like I’ve never seen before. He literally lived every day like it was his last. He was brave, strong and he had an incredible spirit and he was magnetic. Everyone around him was drawn to him, just loved him and respected him. I certainly did, and continue to do so to this day.”
Larry Bivens of Stafford, who served in the Vietnam War, fought in the Battle of Hamburger Hill in May 1969. He found Friday’s ceremony to be extremely emotional and memorable.
Fighting back tears, Bivens said, “I came here to pay my respects to all the fallen soldiers and the guys who didn’t make it back when I was there. It’s very hard, really. Still, after 50 years.”
Jerry Clement, of Stafford, also attended Friday's ceremony. He has three sons in the military and two grandchildren who will join the military soon.
“One graduates from the Air Force Academy this weekend and the other is a member of the NROTC at Old Dominion University,” Clement said.
Although Clement did not serve in the armed forces himself, he said, “We’re a military family. I’m here today for those who served, to remember the fallen.”
Air Force veteran and County Supervisor Gary Snellings served as emcee for Friday’s event.
"We're a nation of people that remembers all of those who died for our freedoms, even though it may have been 200 years ago," Snellings said.