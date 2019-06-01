Is the colorful glass elephant on your teenager's shelf a harmless knickknack, or could it be a glass pipe, used to smoke marijuana?
An upcoming event called "Hidden in Plain Sight" may hold the answer. Sponsored by the Harm Prevention Group of Be Well Rappahannock, the educational session is being held Thursday, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Aquia Harbour Police Department in North Stafford.
The Be Well Rappahannock group formed in response to the local opioid epidemic, and the event is part of the group's efforts to educate parents and guardians on "the hidden aspects of drug use and teens," said Sherry Norton–Williams with the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board.
The police station will be set up like a teenager's bedroom, and Aquia Harbour Police Chief Nate Thompson, who Norton-Williams said has been "diligently working to reduce the impact of drugs and overdoses" will point out items that might not be as innocent as they look.
For instance, anything containing the numbers "420" could be code for marijuana or a time to get high, according to Hidden in Plain Sight. A teenager might have dryer sheets on hand, not to help with the laundry, but to mask the smell of dope on clothing.
The tour of the makeshift bedroom will show other common household items that might be used to conceal clues that teens are experimenting with drugs, Norton–Williams said. Afterwards, parents can ask questions of a panel that includes the Aquia Harbour police, a local pediatrician and RACSB officials who work in substance-abuse treatment and recovery programs.
The group held a session on opioid drugs last year and trained more than 20 residents in REVIVE!, a program to reverse the effects of opioid overdose. Participants also received Narcan, the drug used in the reversal, and the group collected unused medication for proper disposal.
Be Well Rappahannock plans to offer "Hidden In Plain Sight" in Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg later this year.