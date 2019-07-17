If you plan to spend a relaxing day at the park or mow the lawn this weekend, you might want to reconsider. The temperatures from Friday to Sunday are expected to be the hottest of the year, ranging from the high 90s to 102 degrees in the Fredericksburg region.
The last time the temperature hit 100 degrees in the region was Aug. 15, 2016, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures on Friday are expected to approach 100 degrees. Saturday is expected to be the hottest day of the weekend, with the temperature potentially reaching 102 degrees. Sunday is expected to bring temperatures in the high 90s. High humidity levels on those days will make it feel even hotter.
The weekend’s predicted high temperatures won’t be a drastic departure from recent weather. A heat advisory was issued Wednesday, when the thermometer hit 96 degrees.
“We’re in a warm pattern, which is bringing this warm and moist air up from the South and just the combination of heat and moisture will make conditions dangerous for temperatures and heat indexes,” said Jeremy Geiger, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
High heat indexes increase the chances of heat stroke and other heat-related illnesses.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 618 people die every year from extreme heat.
The CDC recommends staying indoors when possible, but if you have to go outside, move activities to the morning or evening to avoid peak temperatures whenever possible. It’s also recommended to wear lightweight and loose clothing when outside.
To avoid dehydration, drink plenty of fluids, like water and energy drinks, throughout the day but avoid sugary or alcoholic drinks that would dehydrate you further.
“Best thing to do is [to] limit your exposure,” said Geiger. “When these temperatures reach a certain threshold where the heat index is over a 100, 105, even close to a 110, you just want to limit your time outside, drink plenty of water if you have to go outside, wear light clothing and try to cover up if you can.”
Elderly people and young children are most at risk. Remember to check on elderly family members and neighbors frequently, and never leave children in parked cars. Pets should also be looked after with care, and given plenty of water.
If you notice any of the signs of heat stroke—confusion, dizziness, nausea, loss of consciousness—call 911 immediately. Heat stroke is a medical condition and can affect the brain and other organs if not treated in time, according the CDC.
Heat exhaustion, while less serious than heat stroke, still needs to be attended to immediately. Symptoms include feeling weak or tired, muscle cramps, headache and heavy sweating. If you feel any of the symptoms, it’s time to get yourself indoors and out of the heat to cool down.
If you don’t feel better in an hour, or feel worse, seek medical attention.
Some relief is expected to arrive Tuesday, with high temperatures in the mid-80s.