The University of Mary Washington, Germanna Community College and other higher education institutions in the Fredericksburg area are set to receive millions of dollars for students under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. 

Funding made possible through the CARES act will provide emergency financial aid grants to students for expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the virus outbreak. 

Virginia institutions both public and private—and including schools of massage, esthetics, cosmetology and hair care—will receive a total of $156.5 million in aid, which must go directly to students to cover course materials, food, health care, technology, housing and other basic essentials.

Locally, Germanna Community College and the University of Mary Washington will each receive about $1.4 million in funding. Rappahannock Community College, which has campuses in King George and Westmoreland counties, will receive $574,596. 

Eastern Virginia Career College, located in Spotsylvania County, will receive $142,239 and the Culpeper Cosmetology Training Center will receive $41,841. 

Adele Uphaus-Conner: 540/735-1973

auphaus@freelancestar.com

@flsadele

