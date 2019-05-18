By STAFF REPORT
Area motorists will find some roads in and around Fredericksburg temporarily closed this Sunday morning for the running of the 12th Marine Corps Historic Half marathon.
The road closures begin at 6:30 a.m. The first races, The Devil Dog Double and Semper 5ive, start at 6:40. The half marathon begins at 7 a.m. at the Fredericksburg Expo Center.
About 4,500 hundred runners are expected to take part in the races, despite a forecast for a humid 91-degree day with a “real feel” of 99 degrees. Race officials are asking runners to prepare in advance and take full advantage of the many watering stations along the route.
The course takes runners down Cowan Boulevard and onto State Route 3 into the city. After winding through downtown and along the Rappahannock River, runners will briefly follow U.S. 1 south onto the Mary Washington Hospital campus before returning to Cowan to finish the race.
Roads along the route will close until runners have passed, with the final stretch expecting to reopen about 11:15 a.m.
Historic Half participants are invited to park in Central Park parking lots and walk the short distance to the marathon’s start/finish location. Semper 5ive and Devil Dog Double participants can park at designated lots near their start line at James Monroe High School and Mary Washington Hospital.
There are no pre-event shuttles, but post-event shuttles will return runners to those parking areas from 8 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Runners can also be dropped off at the intersection of Fall Hill Avenue and Progress Street, near the PNC Bank.
Spectators can use the Spectator Shuttle, which will depart Walmart in Central Park and run to Hurkamp Park downtown between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.