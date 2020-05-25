The first chapter of the story of Jerome Peirce and his connection to the Fredericksburg region starts on Aug. 14, 1862, when 31-year-old Peirce enlisted as a corporal with 14 of his friends in the 36th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment in Orange, Mass. He left behind a wife and a 2-year-old daughter.
Over the years, parts of Peirce’s story have appeared in various publications. Now, more than a century and a half since his enlistment, an effort by University of Mary Washington students marks what may be the final chapter in the soldier’s story.
NEVER FORGOTTEN
Jerome Peirce married his wife, Albinia, or Allie, in September 1857. Their daughter, Lucy, called Lulu, was born in December 1859. After minimal training, Peirce and his comrades left for “the front” on Sept. 2, 1862. His regiment fought in Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Mississippi. Many men never returned home to their families, having died from diseases or battle wounds. They were usually buried in makeshift, unmarked graves.
Peirce, who was promoted to sergeant on Jan. 1, 1864, was among the 107 men from the 36th Massachusetts who were killed. Early on May 12, 1864, he died at the Battle of Spotsylvania Court House after a Confederate bullet struck his heart. He was initially buried on the battlefield, but his remains were later reinterred in the Fredericksburg National Cemetery.
A few years later, his widow sent $100 to the National Cemetery superintendent, asking him to decorate Peirce’s grave with flowers every Memorial Day. He gladly complied with the request, starting a tradition that has been continued by his descendants to this day. The flowers have always been accompanied by a note reading “Once Lost, Now Found, Never Forgotten.”
Albinia Peirce, who never remarried and supported herself as a seamstress, died in 1920. The couple’s daughter taught elementary school until she was afflicted with deafness. She died in 1946 at age 86.
The details of Peirce’s Fredericksburg gravesite being annually adorned by the superintendent’s descendants remained mostly unknown until Memorial Day in 1993, after a local student mentioned in class that his family had been responsible for keeping the memory of Sgt. Peirce alive. A story about the tradition appeared in The Free Lance–Star, and soon spread beyond Fredericksburg when the Reader’s Digest ran a story on Peirce in 1994.
The author of the magazine article discovered more than 200 letters from or to Jerome Peirce in the garage of Allie’s great-grandniece, Patricia Mason, in Dayton, Ohio. He also located the Peirce family gravestone in Billerica, Mass.
HIS OWN WORDS
In order not to risk losing the letters in the mail, retired National Park Service historian Don Pfanz, who happened to be in the Dayton area in April 2018, visited Mason, and he brought the letters to Fredericksburg on a loan basis. Shortly thereafter, Mason passed away. (She had planned to come to Fredericksburg that summer to visit the grave.)
There are 273 letters in the collection, up to eight handwritten pages each, with most being four pages long. Their legibility ranges from very poor to excellent. Almost all include their accompanying envelopes.
Peirce wrote 210 of the letters, with his last one dated May 1, 1864. It was addressed to his wife, and was penned while the soldier’s regiment was located in central Virginia, only 45 miles from Peirce’s final resting place.
Almost none of Allie’s letters written to her husband have survived. Her last letter to Peirce is dated May 8, 1864. It is unlikely that he received it before he was killed four days later. It was probably returned to Allie with her husband’s personal effects.
Several letters pertain to Peirce’s short, temporary recruiting duty in 1863 in Massachusetts, when he was able to meet Allie briefly.
Some interesting documents are included in the collection, including a pass allowing Peirce to leave his camp in Tennessee to go to Memphis for a day, a love poem from Peirce to Allie before they were married, poems about soldiers killed in battle, and an advertisement for a law firm Allie used to file her Widow’s Pension Claim.
With the guidance of Luisa Dispenzirie, the local National Park Service’s museum curator, 15 volunteers organized, scanned and transcribed almost 1,100 handwritten pages over several months. Thoroughly researched “Transcriber’s Notes” were also added to clarify many of the subjects Peirce wrote about. Shortly thereafter, Mason’s family donated the letters to the National Park Service.
Surprisingly, the letters are still in relatively good condition, considering how they have probably been stored. Peirce often did not have access to good-quality stationery, writing instruments or ink. Occasionally, Allie resorted to sending him “supplies” to ensure he could continue to write home.
Most envelopes show stamp cancellations that are still legible, which proved invaluable in pinpointing where and when the letters were mailed. The pink, 3-cent stamps, from the 1861 George Washington series and now worth a few dollars each, were removed from most of the envelopes.
Jerome at times did not have any stamps. Instead, the regimental chaplain certified on those envelopes that Jerome was serving with the 36th Massachusetts. Nevertheless, the U.S. Post Office stamped them with “Due 3 Cents,” which was presumably collected from Allie.
The subjects of the letters include descriptions of battlefields or skirmishes, the weather, his duties, military actions and movements, shortages of rations, clothing, etc., his (infrequent) furloughs, and camp life. In order not to worry Allie, Peirce almost never wrote details about battles or the deaths of his friends.
He wrote about missing his family, his promotion to sergeant in January 1864, the amount of his pay he was sending to Allie, his anxiety about returning home alive, and his (primarily religious) reading materials. Being well educated, he was an avid reader.
The collection includes several “special interest” letters. In a letter from late April 1864, he described a review of the regiment by President Lincoln in Washington, D.C. He wrote, “The president looks pale and careworn—very!” Also included are several eulogy letters from friends that were read at Peirce’s memorial service on June 19, 1864, at the church in Orange, Mass., where Peirce had taught Sabbath School.
He sent several letters to Lulu in which he enclosed flowers he had picked. For example, in his letter of May 1, 1864, he wrote, “Where’s my darling Lulu today? Found some flowers which I send her. Keep them and think of Papie. Time flies and I hope to see you one of these days. And then I will answer all her questions. What would she ask me first?”
SHARING THE STORY
In 2019, Jeffrey McClurken, a UMW history professor, was approached about making digitized versions of the letters available to the public and future researchers. Subsequently, McClurken and four of his students—Erin Andrewlevich, Hunter Dykhuis, Dennis Gill and Anna White—made preservation-quality scans of the letters and then created the peirceletters.umwhistory.org website. It includes transcriptions of the letters, as well as an interactive story map and timeline.
That website, presumably the concluding chapter of Peirce’s saga, will further ensure the man’s memory, as well as a long-standing Memorial Day tradition to honor him, will never be forgotten.
Josef W. Rokus is a freelance writer and a volunteer researcher for the National Park Service’s Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park.He lives in Locust Grove.
