Fredericksburg City Public School Board Member Jannan Holmes has been appointed to serve on the Board of Education’s Virginia Advisory Committee for the Education of the Gifted for a three-year term ending in June 2022.

In addition, Virginia first lady Pamela Northam has invited her to serve on a task force to examine school-based health centers around the nation and in Virginia. It will meet five times during 2019 to make recommendations to policymakers about actions that can be taken to support local communities in developing and sustaining school-based health centers.

Holmes serves as an at-large member on the Fredericksburg School Board, is a licensed clinical social worker and has also served on several committees for the Virginia School Boards Association.

Cathy Jett: 540/374-5407

cjett@freelancestar.com

