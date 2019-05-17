The number of people experiencing homelessness in the Fredericksburg area increased 10 percent this year over last year.
According to the results of the annual Point in Time count conducted Jan. 24 by the Fredericksburg Regional Continuum of Care—the network of nonprofits that coordinate the homeless services system—221 people in 150 families were homeless in the area, up from 200 last year. The count is conducted in Fredericksburg and Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George and Caroline counties.
“The biggest take away was the increase in overall homelessness,” said continuum coordinator Samantha Shoukas.
But Shoukas said the rise can be attributed to an increase in shelter capacity and utilization.
“There are more shelter beds this year,” she said.
Loisann’s Hope House increased its capacity in September 2018 by opening a new house.
Also, Shoukas said, the CoC has worked to improve access to existing shelters by establishing the Homelessness Helpline, a centralized number people can call when they are homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness. The hotline started Nov. 1 and is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Shoukas said the shelter utilization rate this year increased from 75 percent to 85 percent and she attributes that to the helpline.
The count found only 36 people who were unsheltered on the night of the count, which is unchanged from 2018. No families with children were found to be unsheltered on the night of the count.
While the number of homeless individuals increased, the number of homeless veterans identified decreased by 41 percent over last year.
There were 25 households with children experiencing homelessness, for a total of 60 children. Though there were no unsheltered homeless children under the age of 18, there were four unsheltered, unaccompanied youth between the ages of 18 and 24 on the night of the count.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires that communities receiving funds under the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Grants program conduct a point-in-time count of all sheltered people in the last week of January annually.
The count is carried out by volunteers who interview people using a standard survey form asking where they slept the night before, where their last residence was located, what may have contributed to their loss of housing and what disabilities they might have.
The survey also asks how long people have been homeless, their age and demographics, and whether they are veterans or survivors of domestic violence.
Twenty-two respondents identified themselves as survivors of domestic violence in this year’s count. Two identified themselves as veterans.