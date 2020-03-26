Alicia Veil, a nurse who talks to patients and doctors over the Health Link phone lines for Mary Washington Healthcare, found her work life and private life converging.
She knows how critical it is for doctors and nurses at MWH’s two hospitals to have respirator masks as they cope with ever-rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. And because Veil is a member of the Stafford Piecemakers Quilt Guild—a group with 90 or so members that meets regularly in North Stafford—she’s been sewing mask covers and urging other members of the group to do the same.
They join the growing ranks of locals handy with sewing machines who are making mask covers, contributing to the battle against coronavirus.
Fredericksburg City Council member Kerry Devine estimates she’s made 100 or so of the mask covers so far.
“It just feels good to be able to help somehow,” she said. “So many people want to reach out and do something—anything—to help. If you’re stuck at home with nothing to do and you have the material, this is a way.”
The MWH website—marywashingtonhealthcare.com—has information on how people in the community can help. Click on the COVID-19 statement, and then the purple “Help our frontline medical workers” link to see how to donate new and unopened N95 masks, nitrile gloves and plastic face shields.
There are also step-by-step directions for making mask covers to fit over the N95 masks.
Veil explained the importance of the mask covers.
“In order to protect the N95 mask—which we don’t have enough of—it needs to be protected from patients’ [contamination],” said Veil. “A fabric mask can be a bit of a barrier.”
The mask cover can be peeled off and replaced with a new cover for each patient, preserving the N95 mask.
The best thing about correctly made mask covers, Veil said, is that they can be laundered and reused.
Because they’re made to cover the N95 masks, Veil said the homemade covers need to be a little bit bigger than the masks.
“We’re making ours in the guild at 7 by 10 inches,” she said. “One of our guild members, Liz Buchanan, is a pattern designer, and used her skills to write some easy-to-understand instructions to meet the specifications our hospital needs.”
Veil said there are certain things that should be avoided when making mask covers.
“We don’t want people to put fillers or filters inside of them, because then they can’t be washed,” she said. “I’ve heard everything from coffee filters, panty liners, paper towels, a cut-up a furnace filter or even vacuum cleaner bags. But we don’t want anything put in it.”
Veil said the quilting guild, which includes a handful of other nurses, is mainly using quilter’s cotton or dense batik fabric to make the mask covers.
Veil said she made 50 covers last weekend, and collected a few dozen others to turn in. She said the people she collected them from have many more in production and she expects other guild members will make their own and get them to the hospital.
The effort gives people a way to feel connected to the community while helping during the pandemic.
Veil said the sewing community is an enormous, loosely connected network, with many people making mask covers for doctor’s offices, fire and rescue crews, police and other groups.
“For me, the biggest need I see right now is Mary Washington Healthcare,” she said.
In normal times, doctors and nurses would don a new N95 mask for every patient they see, going through dozens of them in a day.
“At this point, we are using one for the whole shift,” Veil said. “That’s why it’s so critical to keep them safe and clean for the wearer and the patient.”
Another group of volunteer workers this week was drawn together by Lifepoint Church. More than a dozen people gathered at the Central Park location to make assembly kits with the materials for mask covers.
Danielle Love, a volunteer who headed up that effort, said they realized the covers could be made more quickly if they got the team to assemble the sewing kits with both the fabric and elastic to hold the masks in place. She said it’s getting difficult to find elastic, but figured outsourcing the kits to a large group of people would get more masks made and maintain social distancing.
Love said her the group sent out 150 kits early this week, and had the materials to make as many as 500 more.
“As long as we have the materials, we have the people willing to make them,” she said.
Devine got involved making mask covers when someone at James Monroe High School let her know that staffers involved in food distribution wanted masks. About 100 were provided.
“I’m hoping if the hospital doesn’t need the flood of masks people will likely donate in the next few weeks, that some of them can be distributed to others in community,” she said. “For some, they may just provide a sense of security, a way for people to feel they’re not infecting others. To others, they can be a signal that when you’re coming into contact with someone else, take the proper precautions.”
Donna Sehl, an evidence technician with the Fredericksburg Police Department, said she has made about 50 cloth masks for members of her department as a way to help protect them when they are out on patrol.
Following a “hero” theme, she made masks with “Avengers” comic book fabric, as well as some for Washington Capitols fans and even a few “girly” masks, she said.
Sehl said she’s been sewing for years and was able to make many of the masks out of scraps left over from other projects.
“They’re happy to have them,” said Sehl, who’ll keep making masks as long as she has material.
Paula Chow of Fredericksburg said she reached out to a group she helped create, Pass on Plastic, which makes fabric bags to replace plastic ones. She asked members to switch over to mask covers.
“There’s always been a strong sense in the group of community support and activism,” she said. “I’m urging people to act now instead of waiting until it hits us hard, to get ahead of this curve on the need for masks.”
