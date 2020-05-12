King George County resident Mitzi Hamilton has a joyous soul, and if I had to bet, a good bit of it comes from helping and thanking others, sometimes with a fun flair.
Take the display that sits in her front yard along Dahlgren Road, a Stars-and-Stripes-spangled banner shouting “Thank you to all essential workers!”
The owner of Handy Girl Home Improvements said she’s 100 percent serious about thanking everyone on the front lines. But she also wanted to give passersby something to smile about during this tough time.
So Hamilton added 100 life-sized flamingos to the display, with another big one on top of the work truck the banner hangs from. And, oh yeah, there’s also a light-studded palm tree to brighten things up even more.
“I’d been doing chalk drawings at the bottom of our driveway to thank everyone who’s out there keeping us safe, fed and supplied, but the rain would wash them away,” she said. “So I came up with this idea of a banner that would last.
“We thought, why not make people smile and maybe laugh as they go by? We had a bunch of flamingos we got for a Hawaiian party a while back, so we put them out. And what makes you smile more than a yard full of flamingos?”
Because of that caring and fun-loving attitude, and because she also has gone out of her way to help supply food and necessities for elderly friends, neighbors and clients, Hamilton has earned the honor of being called a “Hometown Hero.”
Hamilton is a businesswoman who, at different times in her life, has been a nurse, in the Navy and an HVAC technician. For the past 15 years, she’s owned Handy Girl, a contracting firm that does residential and commercial renovations.
“We’ve continued working after the coronavirus hit, blessed to have work even though a lot of contracts have fallen through,” she said. “In their place, we’ve been doing essential services like replacing water heaters, doing roof repairs, putting in a sump pump, things that have to be done and can’t wait.”
The Brooklyn-born but Baltimore-raised Hamilton said her workers—she’s down from four to two right now—had a head start on keeping virus-free inside homes during this pandemic.
“We have always had pink booties and gloves and pink masks,” she said. “We had a stockpile, and even donated all the N95 masks we had to first responders. Then, we had a customer in King George who donated sewn masks for us, as well.”
She said her work trucks are outfitted with cans of Lysol, antiseptic wipes and alcohol to wipe down everything that’s touched.
“We don’t want to endanger anyone we work for, or put our crew in any sort of danger,” said Hamilton, who notes that her workers also spray down their shoes “even though we wear shoe-covers. No one’s been sick or had any issues.”
Because she’s a female contractor, Hamilton said she does a fair bit of work for women, especially older ones who live by themselves and feel better about a woman coming to their houses. She also works in the homes of senior couples.
“A lot of these people don’t ever leave the county, which was a problem early on,” when the two main grocery stores in King George were hit so hard by customers that shelves were a bit bare for a time.
“I’ve had folks tell me they were scared to go out or had a hard time finding things they needed, from peanut butter to toilet paper to paper towels,” she said. “Work takes me all over, from Richmond to Northern Virginia, so I could stop off at grocery stores and get things these folks needed.”
She often just drops it on the porch of the people she’s helping.
“We’re all in this together,” she said, adding that she’s long been a “go-fer” for many in the county. “I’ve had clients I shopped for ask me what they owed me. But as long as I can do it for them, I’m going to.”
The contractor, who has an interesting story about her firm’s name—done to answer a disparaging fellow contractor who said he could see her with a “little pink tool bag, a little handy girl!”—said she believes that everyone needs to help others.
“You need to give what you can, even if it’s a little bit,” she said, noting that one time she covered the cost of a water heater for an elderly client who’d gone without hot water for a year. “Neighbors ended up paying me, but I wasn’t going to wait any longer for her to have hot water.”
Hamilton also recently got together with another woman to make chili and cornbread for nine families hit hard by the coronavirus’s effects on businesses. And she’s worked before with Habitat for Humanity in the county.
Though she’s happy that her crews are still working, Hamilton is a little nervous because some of the big jobs she typically gets in the summer months may be tougher to find amid the uncertainty caused by the virus.
“That summer work has typically given us a little cushion to make it through the slow months of winter,” she said. “I’m surviving right now and still making payroll, and we’ll just have to see what comes down the road.”
But for now, she’s still getting a kick from the flamingos.
“We’ve had truckers stop and toot their horns, and had the local fire department come by and turn on their lights,” she said. “It makes everyone smile, including me.”
