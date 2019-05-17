Heat and humidity will likely be factors in Sunday's Marine Corps Half Marathon, with the forecast for a humid 91-degree day with a “real feel” of 99 degrees.
Although temperatures should be cooler at the early morning start of the events, race officials are asking runners to prepare in advance and on race day take full advantage of the many watering stations along the route.
“Runners should hydrate starting Saturday and stay away from alcohol until the race is over,” said Michele “Shelly” Weinstein, medical operations coordinator for the Historic Half. Weinstein also recommends runners take in adequate nutrition prior-to running and unless there are medical reasons, salt their food, as salt helps retain water.
“Stay hydrated,” Weinstein continued. “We’ve added an eighth water point on the course. Also keep in mind, there will be people along the route offering water and lemonade. The community is just so supportive.”
Weinstein said headaches, dizziness and nausea are all signs of dehydration.
“When this occurs, runners should go to an aid station for assessment as to whether they should continue, stop running, or take addition fluids,” she said.
Weinstein also said runners should be aware of the warning signs leading up to heat stroke.
“This is when someone is really starting to cook inside,” she said. “The runner will become confused. Sometimes they realize they’re confused, other times they don’t. They definitely need to get to an aid station.”
“Last year we hit 83 degrees at the end of the race and we transported 16 people to the hospital,” Weinstein said. “All but three went home the same day, a couple spent the night for observation. We had 76 people at aid stations and we had 12 people who suffered heat stroke. Our medical teams are here and they are trained to take care of that.”
Caitlin Pessolano of Stafford will be running her third marathon this Sunday.
“Last year was humid and hot as well, so it’s just a matter of hydrating and making sure I’m prepared for the race as best I can,” she said.
Jeff Higgins of Stafford has run in every marathon since the event started in Fredericksburg.
“On Sunday, I plan to run a little slower and take the fluids in. I’m good from 20 degrees up to 100,” he said.
The weekend activities surrounding the Marine Corps Historic Half marathon officially began on Friday during an informal kick off ceremony at the Fredericksburg Exposition Center. Fredericksburg Councilwoman Kerry Devine and Marine Corps Base Quantico Commanding Officer Col. William Bentley III welcomed the guests who were there to receive their runners’ packets and tour the Healthy Lifestyle Expo.
The 90 exhibitors at the Healthy Lifestyle Expo, which features running and fitness related gear and accessories, will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
On Sunday, both the five-mile Semper 5ive and the 18.1-mile Devil Dog Double races begin at 6:40 a.m. downtown at 2300 Fall Hill Ave. At 7 a.m., the 12th Marine Corps Historic Half officially starts at the Fredericksburg Expo and Convention Center.
Potential runners may continue to register in person at the expo center on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or online at MarineMarathon.com. Those registered must pick up their race packets at the expo center by 6 p.m. Saturday.