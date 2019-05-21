By STAFF REPORT
Housing Virginia and the Virginia Center for Housing Research at Virginia Tech will present Housing X: Rethink the Box, a one-day “un-conference” Wednesday in Richmond that will showcase what’s next in affordable housing construction, design, materials, finance and land-use planning, as well as how to inspire and sustain creativity in one’s own organization.
“We’re excited about being the leading sponsor for the Housing X Conference because it’s focused on how innovation contributes to greater housing affordability,” said Susan Dewey, VHDA executive director.
One of the exhibits on display at the conference will be the Housing X Experience Lab.
Participants will see conceptual installations and experience hands-on learning opportunities, such as virtual reality immersions for home design and the latest in robotic home design.
The conference will also feature a shipping container home from IndieDwell, a national leader in this emerging field, and the home will be available for a hands-on tour. The potential use of this construction method for both single-family and multifamily use could open the door for more housing options for Virginians.
The Housing X conference will address a number of key questions about housing affordability, including how new technologies can increase affordability, if factory-built homes are the answer to labor shortages and which barriers must local governments remove to increase housing supply.
“One of the goals of HousingX is to create an event that doesn’t feel and function like a traditional conference,” said Bob Adams, CEO of Housing Virginia. “For example, some speakers will be focusing on specific innovations or challenges in short, exciting presentations similar to TED Talk events.”
The conference will be hosted by Housing Virginia, a nonprofit committed to making affordable housing more accessible to citizens of Virginia.
Key conference sponsors include VHDA, The Bob & Anna Lou Schaberg Fund at VNHC, Virginia Community Development Corporation, Marlyn Development Corporation, SunTrust, Dominion Energy and BB&T.